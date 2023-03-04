After three years of pandemic restrictions, China eased its Covid-19 containment measures last November. With border restrictions lifted, pent-up demand and the savings amassed by Chinese tourists will all likely mean asurge in travel demand. Investors will need to follow this theme over the next couple of years as Chinese demand returns to lead global markets.

Even before the pandemic, it was Chinese travelers who supported global tourism the most with 155 million trips abroad and nearly $255 billion spent in 2019, or 14% of worldwide revenue. The China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (Cotri) predicts that Chinese travelers will carry out 110 million international trips this yearabout two-thirds of the 2019 level. This could mean an estimated spending of around $180 billion globally, a major boost for the sector which has experienced a bad time in recent years due to the absence of Chinese tourists.

The recovery of travel has accelerated after the Lunar New Year celebration at the end of January and further recovery should take hold in the second quarter, as the May 1 Labor Day holiday approaches (China has a five-day holiday) and then on National Day in early October (one week off). Both events in China are considered perfect times to travel.

Asia tourism growth to drive global recovery

It’s more than reasonable to expect that the full recovery of travel demand in China will take a few years, but there is no doubt that the impediments to that effect have practically disappeared. The big and early winners of this new situation will likely be some Asian tour operators as regional destinations are the preferred choice for most travellers.

Travel to popular destinations in Europe and North America could take around a year or more to resume at full capacity given the current issues on the limited number of commercial flights and the delays in granting visas. The lack of flights supports the higher prices, although this circumstance may be slightly compensated by higher budgets due to the savings accumulated during the lockdown period.

To capture the expectations related to the development of Asia-Pacific tourism there are stocks to consider: these are the largest booking platforms such as Airbnp e TripAdvisor or the big operators in the world in the cruise sector such as Carnivalwhich will likely see the largest influx of tourists from China over the next few years.

Cash Collect on tourism big names with an annual return of 24%

An alternative way of investing in the tourism sector and, in particular in the securities mentioned, is to use investment certificates, such as Low Barrier Cash Collect targati BNP Paribas. These Certificates, available on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana, are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect and, with maturity after three years, guarantee protection of the nominal capital in the event of a decline in the underlyings up to the very high barrier. deep (hence the name Low Barrier).

Among the whole range of Low Barrier Cash Collect we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1JUE2) on the basket formed by three big Americans in the hospitality sector such as Airbnb, Carnival, TripAdvisor. The product has already paid 3 monthly premiums of 2 euros each (equal to 24% per annum) and the next valuation date is March 14th. The worst of the basket is currently Carnival, which is over 59% away from the Premium Barrier (set at 40% of the initial value) which makes the collection of the next 2 euro coupon (equal to 24% per year) very probable.

Also very important is thememory effect which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if on that valuation date the conditions for receiving the premium are met. Starting from August then, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value, the Certificate expires prematurely. In this case the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), the monthly premium (2 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

Important price targets for stocks in the basket

Il consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially equally divided between those who recommend the purchase (buy) and those who suggest keeping the shares in portfolio (hold). Analysts who instead say they sell are a minority.

These companies’ sales growth has bounced back strongly in the past year after the Covid shock, but earnings have remained under pressure. Analysts therefore generally expect a earnings rebound for these companies and this is reflected in price targets averaging 16% above the current Wall Street quote.

This type of underlying is therefore ideal in a Certificate such as the Low Barrier Cash Collect focuses on the growth or laterality of some stocks to obtain an attractive yield upon early maturity.

