Tourism, Conflavoro: “Weather forecast errors put the sector in crisis”

Business

by admin
Wrong weather forecast? Conflavoro raises the alarm: damage for hoteliers and tourist companies

The hoteliers and tourist companies of Conflavoro Pmi are sounding the alarm: the increasingly frequent errors of websites and companies that offer weather forecasts are putting the sector in crisis in the most important period of the year. “These errors – explains Corrado Della Vista, Conflavoro Pmi national delegate in the Tourism sector – have a direct impact on the influx of tourists to the localities, generating negative consequences for operators and for the local economy”.

“It is crucial to underline that an incorrect weather forecast for the weekend can lead to a significant decrease in visitors to a given location. On the other hand – Della Vista points out – if the forecasts turn out to be correct and the sun shines, there will be a high availability of vacant beds, putting the operators in the sector in serious economic difficulty”.

“We need to recognize the urgency of addressing this issue and improving the reliability of weather forecasting. Like Conflavoro Pmi – adds the national president of the association, Roberto Capobianco – we are committed to ensuring that policies aimed at solving this problem are activated, promoting greater precision in forecasts and better communication between meteorological companies and sector operators ” .

The tourism companies associated with Conflavoro Pmi therefore invite the institutions, meteorological companies and all interested parties to collaborate in a synergistic way to minimize errors in weather forecasts, in order to guarantee sustainable and prosperous tourism for all destinations

