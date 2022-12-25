Italy under the tree: foreign travelers are planning a trip to the Peninsula for the holidays until Epiphany. A study by Enit on Forwardkeys data reveals a vigorous ferment starting from 19 December 2022 and up to 8 January 2023.

International air bookings to Italy between the pre-Christmas week and the Epiphany weekend are currently around 274 thousand with an increase of +57.3% compared to the same period 2021/2022. The strong representation of the US market continues, doubling compared to 2021 (+49.8%): airline bookings for the Christmas holidays from the US are already 57 thousand. The percentage of Americans is close to 21% of the total expected arrivals. This is followed by bookings from Germany, 26,970 (+22.2%) and the United Kingdom, 21,730 (+34%), with a respective incidence of 9.8% and 7.9% of the total. «Signs of an Italian tourism that is more vivid than ever and ready for new challenges. But we are not resting on our laurels. Enit has major projects in the pipeline to make the tourism industry a well-established, synergistic and competitive supply chain», underlined Ivana Jelinic, CEO of Enit.

Rome the favorite destination

If we narrow our gaze to the destinations chosen by foreigners, we observe that Rome is always in first place ahead of the other destinations with 122,000 airline bookings. The capital thus marks a +82.2% compared to last year. The cities of art follow, Milan (with over 74,000 bookings and a growth of +63.9% with a share of airport arrivals of 27.0% and from Venice (over 24,000), +30.2% with 9.0% of the total.

Couples trip

Couples mainly book flights to Italy: up to now there have been 81,462 reservations for 2 passengers (+48.2% on 2021), 29.7% of the total. The main characteristic of the typical traveler (82 percent) during the holidays is that of the leisure tourist, i.e. leisure with as many as 224,500 (+50.5% on 2022/2021).

How tourists travel

International tourists travel above all in Economy: around 234,000 airport arrivals expected in Italy (+59.2%), 85.4% of the total. This is followed by the Premium class (+47.7%; 7.5%), which, on the upswing, confirms the propensity of travelers to spend more not only on flights, but also on all tourist travel services to the benefit of destinations chosen. Few requests for first class which, among other things, are more than halved compared to last year (-53.8%). To book the flight, the airline is chosen directly: 157,460 bookings for the period with a share of 57.5% of the total, an increase of +33.0%. This is followed by the use of traditional travel agencies with 62,000 bookings (+121.9%; 22.6% of the total). As of 19 December 2022, travel agencies are currently at 32.5%, against 19.0% in the same period of 2021-2022. Analyzing the daily figure, the maximum level of occupancy is found for the last day of the year when it reaches 60%, almost double the saturation rate for the 2021-2022 Christmas holidays, still at 36.5%. For the entire period, all tourist products from mountains to lakes and cities of art exceed the national average, except for seaside resorts, which are slightly lower given the season (31.4%). First of all, the mountain sector with 44.0% of the booked availability. The peak is reached on the last day of the year, above all for the mountains (79.5%) and the lakes (69.1%). Compared to the 2021 figure, the best performances are awarded to cities of art with an average saturation rate 25 percentage points higher.