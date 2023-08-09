Tourism, in search of the perfect selfie: the favorite destinations of Italians

Grand Canyon (22% of preferences), Torre Eiffel (20%) e Great Pyramids of Egypt (18%) are the places preferred by Italians interested in taking unforgettable selfies. This was revealed by a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of OnePlus which involved more than a thousand adult Italians online. Scrolling through the rankings, other great world tourist excellences appear such as Machu Picchu (17%), Great Wall of China (16%), Everest (15%), Stonehenge (13%), Disney World (11%), Christ Redeemer (11%) e Taj Mahal (10%).

When it comes to deciding “what” to photograph, the first choice falls on family (24%) preceding the Grand Canyon (22%), Pyramids of Giza (18%), Everest (17%) and Machu Picchu (16%). In sixth place we find the partner (15%) and, to follow, in the lower part of the ranking, the Eiffel Tower (15%), Stonehenge (14%), Sagrada Familia (11%) and Christ the Redeemer (11%).

Thanks to the popularity they are getting on social network selfies, it is not surprising to find that 41% of the sample is looking for one smartphone able to take better photos or that 36% of respondents consider the camera quality one of the most important features when choosing your mobile device. 33% also want to learn how to take better photos. Finally, in addition to being published online, the images are often printed (68%) in order to be kept in an album (29%), framed (24%) or given away (22%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

