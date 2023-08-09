Home » Tourism, in search of the perfect selfie: the favorite destinations of Italians
Business

Tourism, in search of the perfect selfie: the favorite destinations of Italians

by admin
Tourism, in search of the perfect selfie: the favorite destinations of Italians

Grand Canyon (22% of preferences), Torre Eiffel (20%) e Great Pyramids of Egypt (18%) are the places preferred by Italians interested in taking unforgettable selfies. This was revealed by a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of OnePlus which involved more than a thousand adult Italians online. Scrolling through the rankings, other great world tourist excellences appear such as Machu Picchu (17%), Great Wall of China (16%), Everest (15%), Stonehenge (13%), Disney World (11%), Christ Redeemer (11%) e Taj Mahal (10%).

When it comes to deciding “what” to photograph, the first choice falls on family (24%) preceding the Grand Canyon (22%), Pyramids of Giza (18%), Everest (17%) and Machu Picchu (16%). In sixth place we find the partner (15%) and, to follow, in the lower part of the ranking, the Eiffel Tower (15%), Stonehenge (14%), Sagrada Familia (11%) and Christ the Redeemer (11%).

Thanks to the popularity they are getting on social network selfies, it is not surprising to find that 41% of the sample is looking for one smartphone able to take better photos or that 36% of respondents consider the camera quality one of the most important features when choosing your mobile device. 33% also want to learn how to take better photos. Finally, in addition to being published online, the images are often printed (68%) in order to be kept in an album (29%), framed (24%) or given away (22%).

See also  Four programs late. Three are from the Cohesion Agency

You may also like

Real estate: Why Vonovia’s construction freeze is a...

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Industrial...

Resolution 16 of 07/25/2023 – Acquisition of a...

Economic policy: Robert Habeck wants to “eliminate political...

Bank extra profits, Meloni: “With money you help...

Puglia, tourists are down. Nazaro: “Expensive prices? No,...

Extraordinary Ecowas summit on Niger

Installment loans: Interest rates rise to more than...

Zaniolo-Juventus here we go! Giuntoli on a big...

Chemistry: Suddenly there is new optimism in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy