Tourism Industry’s Strong Recovery Surpasses Expectations with Shift towards ‘Cultural Tourism +’

Title: Tourism Industry Makes Strong Recovery and Turns Losses into Profits in First Half of 2021

Xinhua Finance, Shanghai, July 21 (Reporter Luo Maolin) – The tourism industry has experienced a remarkable recovery and rebound in the first half of this year, surpassing expectations and turning losses into profits for many listed companies. The rejuvenation of the industry can be attributed to the release of pent-up travel demand and the continuous evolution of the industry along the “cultural tourism +” route.

According to official data released recently, the recovery of the tourism industry is evident. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that the total number of domestic tourists in the first half of the year reached 2.384 billion, a 63.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The second quarter witnessed a significant surge in domestic tourists, with a year-on-year increase of 86.9%.

The quick rebound of the tourism industry has surprised industry experts and practitioners, who initially predicted a return to pre-pandemic levels only after the National Day holiday. However, factors such as the rise of live streaming platforms, increased popularity of local lifestyle products, and the standardization of travel products through digitalization have played a significant role in boosting the recovery.

The Ministry of Commerce reported a staggering 272.4% year-on-year increase in the sales of online tourism products and scenic spot tickets in the first half of the year, indicating a shift towards e-commerce platforms for travel bookings. This increased performance capability in the industry has encouraged leading live broadcast companies to actively promote travel products.

The positive trend in the tourism industry is also reflected in the performance forecasts of listed companies. Approximately 15 out of 20 listed tourism companies expect to turn losses into profits in the first half of the year. Companies like Huangshan Tourism and Emeishan A anticipate a significant increase in net profit compared to the same period last year.

The increase in performance has been primarily driven by a surge in the number of tourists. Huangshan Tourism reported a year-on-year increase of 527% in the number of tourists visiting Huangshan Scenic Area in the first half of the year. The added value of the service industry has increased by 6.4% year-on-year, with the accommodation and catering industry, wholesale and retail industry, and transportation and warehousing industries leading the way.

The willingness of people to travel after the reopening of the market has been a key factor in the industry’s recovery. Residents’ pent-up desire to travel following three years of limited opportunities has fueled the surge in domestic tourism. Additionally, the industry’s commitment to innovation, particularly along the “cultural tourism +” route, has led to the development of diverse travel products that cater to a wide range of consumer preferences.

In conclusion, the tourism industry has experienced a stronger than expected recovery in the first half of 2021, with notable increases in tourists, sales of travel products, and market performance of listed companies. As the industry continues to evolve along the “cultural tourism +” route and with the strong demand for travel, the second half of the year is expected to bring further growth and success for the tourism industry.