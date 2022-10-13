Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation and expensive gas are the main unknowns for the operators present at the Ttg Travel Experience in Rimini, a B2b marketplace dedicated to tourism that opened its doors yesterday. «The fairs are a great catalyst and a multiplier of resources in the area – said Corrado Peraboni, CEO of the Italian Exhibition Group which organizes the event, during the inauguration conference – and they also constitute an important tool for innovation. This on condition that, as happens here in Rimini, they are part of a territory that knows how to create a system ».

The Ttg, together with Sia Hospitality Design and Sun Beach Outdoor, are a great showcase for the Peninsula that archives 2022 as the year of the real post-Covid recovery: recovery that could continue in 2023. At the moment, however, the greatest difficulty is setting the travel and package prices because no one today can imagine the price of gas and the kilowatt hour. “The costs of energy? They are not sustainable and it is necessary for the next government to intervene on this chapter »asks Bernabò Bocca, president of Federalberghi. Certainly Italy confirms itself as a highly attractive destination thanks to the massive presence of US guests favored by the super dollar, but there are no Russian and Chinese tourists while the Japanese have just resumed long-haul flights. “Our forecasts for 2023 are optimistic,” adds Pierluigi Di Palma, president of ENAC. Sentiment confirmed by Roberta Garibaldi, CEO of Enit, who speaks of 1.7 million international air tickets, excluding charters, already booked to Italy for departures between January and September 2023. “It is + 123% compared to 2022, therefore these are very important data “underlines the CEO.

Several exhibitors do not hide some concern after reading the forecasts of the IMF which for 2023 has revised downwards the growth forecasts of Italy and Germany announcing a recession while storm clouds are gathering on the global economy. An atmosphere that does not worry the thousands of foreign buyers present who are committed to grabbing the Italian tourist offer.

Several of the hotels feel the weight of the years and Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini, asks the government to vary a bonus “of 100 or 110% for the accommodation facilities to be modernized”. To help businesses access bonuses and incentives, Enit presented Business, an online search system made available to entrepreneurs. The platform accesses over 420 official sources to identify available resources. Open-air hospitality businesses can count on new financial instruments to renew goods and equipment. Intesa Sanpaolo Rent Foryou, an Intesa Sanpaolo Group company active in the operational rental market, and Crippaconcept have defined an agreement for a new long-term rental proposal aimed at the redevelopment of mobile homes and lodge tents produced by Crippaconcept for glamping and camping sites.