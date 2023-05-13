Tourism made in Italy: 2023 will be the year of overtaking 2019

Listen to the audio version of the article

“We are positive about the 2023 season and hope that this will be the year of overtaking compared to 2019”. This was stated by the president of Federalberghi, Bernabò Bocca, at the assembly of the federation underway between Bergamo and Brescia until Sunday 14 May. Bocca says he is particularly satisfied with the American presence: «We have an excellent turnout from international tourism, especially from the United States, but the Italians who vacation in Italy are our first market and we thank them for this. Last year we closed about 10% less than in 2019: this year we are playing a 12-month game and we hope to achieve the same result before Covid”.

According to still provisional data from Istat, during 2022 Italian accommodation facilities recorded 396 million presences, with a decrease of 9.3% (40.7 million) compared to 436 million in 2019. For foreigners, the decrease it was 12.8% (minus 28.2 million) while for Italians it was 5.7% (minus 12.3 million). According to the Bank of Italy, spending by foreign tourists in Italy amounted to 42.1 billion euros, 5% less than in 2019. Now, however, tourism in Italy is growing again. The data say that in the first two months of 2023 Italian tourism increased by 4.2% and by 3.8% for foreign tourists. “We must continue to support the sector – said the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè – we have made available 1 billion and 380 million for the modernization and energy efficiency of accommodation facilities and we are making another tender”.

«Since 2020 Intesa Sanpaolo has disbursed 7 billion to support tourism even during the pandemic crisis – said Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori division of Intesa Sanpaolo, speaking at the Federalberghi assembly – now we intend to work for a relaunch with new keys of growth, including sustainability. This is why we are renewing our commitment to the sector with new initiatives, such as joining the Revolving Fund for tourism and ad hoc funding to achieve ESG, digitization and structure redevelopment objectives. Through Equiter we have also joined the Tourism Fund with EIB resources, which also allows us to intervene on capital».