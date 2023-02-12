Listen to the audio version of the article

Not only monuments, villages and museums. Italy is once again the beautiful country of good food and good wine. These, in fact, have become the main item of the holiday budget in Italy with over a third of the expenditure destined for the table to consume meals in restaurants, pizzerias, trattorias or agritourisms, but also for street food or food and wine souvenirs in markets, parties and country festivals. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti presented on the occasion of Bit 2023, the Milan International Tourism Exchange.

Spending of 30 billion

As Coldiretti points out in a note, the economic impact is estimated at close to 30 billion euros in 2022, divided between Italian and foreign tourists who increasingly choose Italy as a holiday destination for table leaders. A result that demonstrates the immense historical and cultural value of the national food and wine heritage which is widespread throughout the territory and on whose valorisation many of the opportunities for economic and employment development depend. But the table also represents an extraordinary lever for the promotion of Made in Italy food in the world where in 2022 it will reach the record value of 60 billion euros, according to estimates by Coldiretti itself.

The Italian food and wine record

Italy is now a world leader in food and wine tourism, being able to count on the greenest agriculture in Europe. In fact, there are at least 5,450 specialties obtained according to traditional rules protracted over time for at least 25 years registered by the Regions, 320 Dop/Igp specialties recognized at community level and 415 Doc/Docg wines. Leadership in the organic sector with around 86,000 organic farms, 25,000 agritourism establishments that have kept the secrets of peasant cooking for generations, 10,000 farmers in direct sales with Campagna Amica and the numerous enhancement initiatives, from festivals to wine roads. Without forgetting – continues Coldiretti – the boom of the 25,400 Italian agritourism companies, which are able to offer a potential of over 294,000 beds and 532,000 seats for refreshments and almost 2,000 educational farm activities for the little ones. The ability to keep food and wine traditions unchanged over time is the quality most appreciated by guests of farmhouses where it is possible to rediscover the flavors of the past truly at zero kilometers handed down for generations. At the same time, the offer in the campaigns of innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, the curious and environmentalists increases.

The offer and the heritage of the villages

A food and wine offer also pushes the small Italian villages. These are small towns with less than five thousand inhabitants where 92% of typical national products are born which, according to the Coldiretti/Symbola survey, in fact represent a wealth preserved over time by agricultural businesses with a daily commitment to ensure the preservation of historical crops . “Italy is the only country in the world that can count primates in the quality, environmental sustainability and safety of its agri-food production which, moreover, has contributed to maintaining a territory with landscapes of unique beauty over time”, said the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, in underlining that «the food and wine treasures are real works of art jealously preserved by generations of farmers who must be defended from the risk of homologation and forgery».