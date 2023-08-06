Tourism, sudden braking: demand up to -30%. Italians on the run for prices

For Bernabò Bocca, president of Federalberghi, “summer 2023 is not giving a good performance as regards our domestic market, essentially Italian tourism has suffered a decline while the best results are seen at an international level”. The percentage of Americans is high – he adds -, Asians are returning, and the presence of foreign tourism in our cities of art is strong. But for the Italians the dish is crying, they had to calculate each item of expense to the thousandth and, despite this, many had to remodulate the size of the trip. The car is preferred, a sign that train and plane transfers have reached prices that are not accessible to everyone. «The new rules on basic income – he comments – could bring a benefit to the sector in terms of training and employment. It is too early to make an assessment, but I hope that the result of the changes desired by this government will surprise us, especially as regards the younger age groups, so precious in jobs within our sector”. For Assoturismo Confesercenti, led by Antonio Messina, August records a drop of at least 800 thousand visitors compared to 2022.

According to estimates by consumer associations, more than one Italian out of 10 will give up travel and holidays due to high prices. A factor that weighs on the competitiveness of the Italian offer. According to JFC estimates, Italians have found themselves in their pockets at least 2,000 euros less due to inflation. A Demoskopika survey found an average growth of 9% in tourism prices, with an increase in overall costs close to 4 billion. According to Demoskopica, these are higher tensions than in Spain, Greece or France, or even Turkey which reports a 17% growth in international arrivals (first six months of 2023) equal to 22 million and a +27% for tourist expenditures ( estimated at $21.7 billion). Spain records a +24% for foreign arrivals (37.5 million in six months) on 2022, even if the levels are still below the 2019 results.

However, Italy remains at the top of international travel intentions. The return of the Americans after the Covid emergency has invigorated areas with a high wine tourism vocation such as Piedmont, which shows increases of up to 50% depending on the area, thanks also to appreciable progress in the national market. But on the green tourism front, instead, there are marked declines in Tuscany. For Confagricoltura, drops of up to 30% are estimated, due to the weakness of national demand.

Last minute discounted offers are the strategy for Sardinia, travel costs have also dropped by 40% compared to the top rates but so far the market response still seems limited. In July, some surveys recorded decreases in hotels of up to 20% also in this case mainly due to the weakness of national demand.

Good Veneto. «The 2023 summer tourist season, despite the bad weather and the generalized increase in prices, records encouraging data. In July, the Venetian coast recorded excellent results: the occupancy rate in hotels is over 80%. We are close to pre-pandemic data. Tourism is in good health» said the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia. The beaches – according to the Councilor for Tourism, Federico Caner – register an average occupancy close to 80% (accommodation facilities and campsites) with Jesolo at the top.

