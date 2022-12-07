Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation, skyrocketing bills and the fear of an impending recession have probably discouraged someone from taking advantage of the long weekend of the Immaculate Conception, but “after two years of closures and limitations, the desire to travel is stronger than ever” according to Federturismo, which estimates over 12 million Italians mainly moving within the country, choosing the mountains, which are sold out and where most of the Italian ski areas are expected to open from this long weekend.

Federturismo: cities of art on the podium

Again according to Federturismo, the cities of art will continue to take the lion’s share in the choice of stays for Italians and foreigners, who until New Year’s Eve will enjoy solid demand in hotels not only for basic rooms, but also for suites by tourists Europeans (especially Germans and French) and Americans who will stay in our country for an average of 3 or 4 nights, with prices for the moment in line with those of last year.

Even the spa resorts represent a valid alternative for those who want to enjoy a few days of relaxation. If 90% of travelers remain within national borders, there will be a small percentage, especially young people, who will spend the long weekend in one of the European capitals: Paris, Barcelona and Amsterdam in the lead.

Assoturismo’s estimates: no full houses

Assoturismo’s forecasts are less optimistic, according to which the tourist market is growing, but “there won’t be a full house”. The results are overall positive, but still below pre-pandemic levels. The saturation of the accommodation offer between 7 and 11 December should reach 71%, for a total of around 4.5 million overnight stays. This is what emerges from an analysis conducted by Cst – Centers for Tourism Studies for Assoturismo Confesercenti.

The occupancy rate of structures in mountain areas stands at 82%, while that of cities of art is 78% with peaks of over 90% for some realities. On the other hand, bookings in seaside resorts, spas and lakes were below average. Furthermore, the results would indicate a fairly diversified trend among the country’s macro-areas.