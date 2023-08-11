Tourist Numbers in Hong Kong Surge in July, Signaling Tourism Industry Recovery

Hong Kong Sees Increase in Tourists in July, with Recovery Trend in Tourism Industry

Hong Kong, August 11th – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) reported that the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong in July reached approximately 3.6 million, showing a month-on-month increase of 31%. The average daily number of tourists was recorded at 116,000.

Data released by the Tourism Board revealed that out of the tourists visiting Hong Kong in July, more than 2.97 million were from mainland China, while over 610,000 were from other regions. In the first seven months of this year, Hong Kong has welcomed nearly 16.5 million tourists.

To address the current situation and trends in Hong Kong’s tourism industry, the HKTB organized an industry briefing attended by over 700 representatives from various sectors including travel agencies, attractions, hotels, aviation, retail, catering, exhibitions, and cruises. During the event, the HKTB outlined its key tasks for the upcoming months.

Cheng Dingyi, Director-General of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, expressed optimism about the recovery of Hong Kong’s tourism industry, noting that the Southeast Asian market has shown the fastest rebound in terms of inbound tourism. For instance, the number of tourists from the Philippines and Thailand has already reached over 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Recovery in the mainland Chinese market stands at approximately 70%. Notably, about half of the visitors are staying overnight, which is slightly higher than before the outbreak.

Dingyi emphasized the importance of adapting to the changing travel and consumption patterns of tourists in the post-pandemic era. To attract visitors and enhance positive word-of-mouth, the HKTB will continue to invite diverse groups to experience the vibrant tourism offerings of Hong Kong over the next few months. The organization will also focus on holding flagship events to further promote the city as a desirable destination.

As Hong Kong’s tourism industry shows signs of recovery, the city remains committed to adapting to new trends and offering diverse experiences to visitors from around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

