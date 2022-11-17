Home Business Towards Black Friday but with a reduced budget
Business

Towards Black Friday but with a reduced budget

by admin
Towards Black Friday but with a reduced budget

Amazon devices: thanks to Black Friday, many offers on a wide selection of devices with integrated Alexa including Echo Dot (5th gen) at €24.99 instead of €59.99; Echo Dot (3rd gen) at €17.99 instead of €49.99; Echo (4th gen) at €49.99 instead of €99.99; Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) available at €74.99 instead of €129.99; Echo Studio for €149.99 instead of €199.99; Echo Show 15 for €199.99 instead of €249.99. Also on offer is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for €36.99 instead of €64.99 and the Fire TV Cube for €74.99 instead of €119.99. You can also save on the range of Fire tablets, including Fire HD 8 for €84.99 instead of €114.99 and Fire HD 10 for €99.99 instead of €149.99, and on the range of Amazon routers, including eero 6 at €69.00 instead of €99.00 and eero 6+, available at €213.00 instead of €329.00.
Amazon Brands: Save up to 30% on select Amazon branded products including Amazon Basics and Umi household, electronics, and sports products, Rivet and Umi home furnishings Movian, health, personal care and coffee products from Solimo, beauty products from Belei and snacks from Happy Belly.

See also  UBS: I-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders over $ 2 billion, best estimates. Continue to reduce exposure to Russia

You may also like

Enel to build mega solar plant in the...

Huang Lichen: Short-term price correction when gold rally...

Ovs continues Buyback programme. Reached 4.35% of the...

Medical devices: Asl are asking companies for 2.2...

“No penal amnesty in the manoeuvre”: the mef’s...

Misstep today for Piazza Affari, Enel in trouble

SINCEREWATCH HK (00444) issued a profit warning, expecting...

Electric cars, Toyota relaunches with bZ compact suv...

It took only half a year to usher...

Ex Ilva, Urso: review the company structure to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy