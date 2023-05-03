Home » Towards the renewal of the contract for 280 thousand bank
Towards the renewal of the contract for 280 thousand bank

The renewal of the bank contract

The Central Steering Committee of the Fabi (Autonomous Italian Banking Federation) unanimously approved the Claims platform for contract renewal national labor collective of female and male bank workers.

The document, already approved by the general secretaries of all the trade union organizations last April 7 and tomorrow to be examined by the “unitary assets” of the trade unions, in the next weeks will be voted by the assemblies of the approximately 280,000 bank workers affected by this renewal, a note reads.

The green light from the assemblies will represent the last official act that will precede the formal start of the negotiations to renew the collective agreement. The contract renewal platform represents the tool for claiming rights and protecting workers.

As regards the economic part, the average increase requested is 435 euros gross. The amount mainly takes into account the inflation of the three-year period 2023-2025. The increase will then have to be re-parameterised to the various positions. The other issues that Fabi spoke about concern, to name a few, smartworking, the reduction of bank staff hired with an administration contract, the part of supplementary pensions, integration for maternity and paternity, the reduction of working hours at 35 per week.

