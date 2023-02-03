Listen to the audio version of the article

The first of the international launch appointments of the Festival of Economics is dedicated to the ecological transition – between digital finance and the energy challenge – and to the confrontation between Italy and Switzerland on these issues: a foreign tour entitled «Road to Trento 2023»organized by Il Sole 24 Ore in collaboration with the Italian embassies, with institutional and academic partners and with the support of Enel.

In fact, the tour leading up to the Trento Festival of Economics (scheduled from 25 to 28 May and signed by Sole 24 Ore and Trentino marketing on behalf of local institutions) will start from Lugano on Monday 6 February. A unique opportunity to launch entrepreneurial, financial and research synergies, with the support of the Italian system abroad, which has its fulcrum in the network of embassies and consulates, in the operational offices of the ICE-Italian trade office agency, in Italians of culture, in foreign Chambers of Commerce. A system – completed by Sace and Simest – which has now been reorganised, with the creation of the Inter-ministerial Committee for Made in Italy in the world, co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, and by the and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

«It is the priority objective of the Sole 24 Ore to encourage collaboration with the world of business, Research & Development and Universities – explains the director of Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Tamburini -. Only dialogue and system planning can in fact allow our country to internationalize in a solid, sustainable and integrated way. And it is to encourage the creation of these bridges that Il Sole 24 Ore has invested in the international dimension of the Trento Festival of Economics, with themes, speakers and guests of a global caliber and with four high-profile conferences abroad. All organized by involving the institutions, in the first place the Farnesina, and with the highly valuable network of embassies and consulates abroad”.

«Road to Trento 2023» will take place between February and March a Lugano, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi and Johannesburg, always in collaboration with the Italian embassies. The first appointment will take stock of the collaborations between Italy and Switzerland: two interconnected systems in ecological, energy and digital transition, grappling with the challenges of sustainable finance. The event (from 2.30 pm in the Auditorium of the Università della Svizzera Italiana and live online at 24oreventi.com/Lugano) is organized thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Bern, led by Ambassador Silvio Mignano , and with the University of Italian Switzerland, whose Council is chaired by Monica Duca Widmer. It will be they (together with the deputy head of mission of the Swiss Embassy in Italy, Michele Coduri, and the mayor of Lugano, Michele Foletti) who will open the works coordinated by Tamburini.

The program was intense, with speeches by Barbara Antonioli Mantegazzini, deputy director of the Institute of Economic Research of the University of Italian Switzerland, by Gabriele Corte, general manager of Banca del Ceresio, by Massimo Morini, Chief economist of Algorand.