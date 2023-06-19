Home » Towers in fibrillation, between consolidation of operators and investments in 5G
Towers in fibrillation, between consolidation of operators and investments in 5G

Towers in fibrillation, between consolidation of operators and investments in 5G

Towers and antennas of Europe all in fibrillation. In an industry that has used leverage to finance the Consolidation, the cost of debt has skyrocketed, although many leases will also benefit from an inflation adjustment. In the decade 2012-2022 it was one of the most active sectors in theM&Abut now for the towers it starts a new phase: we have to digest what has been purchased and optimize investments in view of the launch of the fifth generation network (5G), which implies more widespread infrastructure.

