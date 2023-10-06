Toy manufacturer – Playmobil parent company cuts around 700 jobs worldwide – News

The Playmobil parent company is cutting around 700 jobs worldwide – that’s 17 percent of the total workforce. This affects 370 jobs and thus 16 percent of employees in Germany, as the Horst Brandstätter Group has announced. The reason for this is a difficult economic situation Job cuts are expected to be completed by 2025.

A spokesman said company management decided to cut the job “after completing a comprehensive investigation into all business areas and taking into account business developments and current economic challenges.”

“The company management decided this after completing a comprehensive investigation of all business areas and taking into account business development and current economic challenges,” said a spokesman.

Legend: EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The company from Zirnsdorf, Franconia, cited a difficult economic situation as the reason for the job cuts. According to the information, both the toy brand Playmobil and the Lechuza brand, which also belongs to the group and produces plastic plant pots, continue to feel the effects of the corona pandemic.

The Playmobil parent company has recorded losses in sales and profits in the past two financial years. Overall, the toy industry was one of the winners during the pandemic: many companies recorded increasing sales.

Complex structure

The Playmobil parent company has a complex structure with two foundations and a holding company. According to various media reports, this has led to friction in recent years. It was only in July that there was a change at the top of the group: the previous CFO, René Feser, took over as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Steffen Höpfner, until then chairman of the board, had asked the advisory board to terminate his contract early after seven years in office. Playmobil inventor Horst Brandstätter died in 2015.

With the “necessary staff cuts”, the Horst Brandstätter Group is securing jobs in Germany and Europe, it said in a statement. Investments in the group’s brands are planned in the next few years to secure the company’s future.

“Consensual dismantling”

According to the information, the job cuts should take place “amicably”. It is also expected that employees will take early retirement or take other positions within the group. The company could not initially be reached to answer the question of the extent to which the now announced reductions will also include layoffs.

However, it had already become known on Friday that the Playmobil manufacturer wanted to outsource its mold making and cut 74 jobs, although layoffs were also expected, as it was said. The company justified the move by saying that mold making is no longer one of the company’s core competencies and has lost its importance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

