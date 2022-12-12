Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla and emerging BYD are stepping up pace but Toyota’s new electric vehicle (EV) plans won’t be disclosed to major suppliers until February. The first automaker in the world, according to the volumes of 2021, should define the changes in the race valid until the beginning of 2026, as reported by Reuters. Toyota has been looking for ways to improve the competitiveness of electric vehicles on schedule for this decade. However, the changes could lead to delays in some of the development programs originally envisaged for the three-year period.

The changes would affect the successors to Toyota’s first two electric vehicles for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ. The Japanese company said it “always actively discusses and works with suppliers and partners on a variety of topics” to achieve zero emissions. But he said he had no new details to reveal about EV development projects.

The uncertainty that Toyota has shown over the years in choosing the best path for the alternative to the internal combustion engine has favored the rise of competition. Tesla, according to analysts, made nearly eight times Toyota’s per-vehicle profit in the third quarter, due in part to its ability to streamline EV production and reduce costs.

Toyota, meanwhile, has revised a three-phase $30 billion plan for the development and production of electric vehicles announced late last year, Reuters reported in October. It has suspended work on some battery-powered car projects announced last year as a working group led by former chief competitive officer Shigeki Terashi looks to improve cost and technology performance in the rapidly growing EV market .

The working group was tasked with outlining plans to improve Toyota’s EV approach, including consideration of a potential evolution of the EV platform, e-TNGA. But Toyota has never stopped believing that gas-electric hybrids, a market it pioneered with the Prius, will remain a crucial part of the transition to zero-emissions transportation.