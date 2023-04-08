Toyota Announces Accelerated Electric Vehicle Development Strategy

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, April 7 (Reporter Liu Chunyan Zhongya) Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation held the first press conference since the new president Tsuneji Sato took office in Tokyo on the 7th, announcing the strategy of accelerating the development of electric vehicles. Global car sales increased to 1.5 million units per year.

The media and experts here generally believe that for Toyota, which is late in the field of electric vehicles and whose global sales of electric vehicles will only be 24,000 in 2022, the new development strategy means that Toyota’s sales of electric vehicles will increase by more than 60% in the next four years. times, is an important signal that Toyota’s new leadership will vigorously develop electric vehicles.

Toyota said it will set up a new research and development team, and strive to reduce the cost of new car development. Toyota will launch 10 new EV models by 2026.

Previously, Toyota’s electric vehicles were mainly produced in China and domestic factories in Japan. From 2025, Toyota will produce electric vehicles in the United States and launch a three-row multi-purpose sports electric vehicle for the US market.

Sato said on the same day that in addition to continuing to focus on the development of hybrid vehicles and accelerating the development strategy of electric vehicles, the company will continue to promote the research and development of fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen engine vehicles.