Debut at the 2022 edition of the Kenshiki Forum in Brussels for the new Toyota BZ Compact suv concept, a “close” relative of the CH-R Prologue but offered exclusively with an electric motor. Characterized by high-tech interiors, starting from the wavy screens and the particular cloche steering wheel, the BZ Compact suv concept is designed in Europe by Toyota European Design through the style center in France. In Europe, Toyota plans to introduce six models under the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand by 2026. A diverse portfolio of electrified products will help push Toyota towards its global goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota BZ Compact suv concept, size and style

Waiting to know the official technical data sheet, the BZ Compact suv concept is 4,538mm long, 1,888mm wide, 1,560mm wide and mounts 21-inch wheels. The aerodynamic shape of the concept underscores its futuristic appearance which includes the wheels pushed to the corners. The edgy style extends to the interior with high quality finishes that result in a look with a strong personality. In particular, the design team paid great attention to sustainability, such as seating made with plant-based and recycled materials to follow the Beyond Zero theme. An in-car personal assistant connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle through sound and light signals that move through the cabin, responding to requests or commands from front or rear passengers.

