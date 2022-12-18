Home Business Toyota bZ3 pre-sale 189,800-219,800 will be listed on February 28 next year_New Car-Online Auto Market
Toyota bZ3 pre-sale 189,800-219,800 will be listed on February 28 next year

Toyota bZ3 pre-sale 189,800-219,800 will be listed on February 28 next year

Toyota bZ3 pre-sale 189,800-219,800 will be listed on February 28 next year

Author: Tong Hao Editor in charge: Li Chao Source: Smart Mobility

2022-12-18 21:28

December 18, ata ToyotaAt the 10 million user ceremony, the pre-sale of the all-new pure electric sedan bZ3 started, with a pre-sale price range of RMB 189,800 to RMB 219,800. It is planned to be launched on February 28 next year. The bZ3 is built on the e-TNGA platform, with a wheelbase of 2880mm, which is slightly larger than the Avalon. The drive motor and battery are all from BYD’s Fudi battery, and the maximum cruising range can reach 616km.

The bZ3 adopts a closed grille design, with a through-type light strip connecting the rectangular LED light groups on both sides. The light chamber is inlaid with dot-shaped lamp beads, and the lines on the front cover highlight the sense of strength. The side of the car is equipped with hidden door handles, 18-inch sports wheels are used below, and a two-color body is provided. The C-pillar is painted in black to create a visual impression of a suspended roof.

The central control area of ​​the bZ3 adopts a digital island design, equipped with a vertical central control screen similar to that of Mercedes-Benz, with a built-in AI artificial intelligence named “Xiaofei”, the steering wheel adopts a double “D” style, and the horizontal long LCD instrument is placed on the central console top. The new car is driven by a rear-mounted single motor and provides two power versions of 135kW and 180kW, both of which are equipped with lithium iron phosphate battery packs, corresponding to capacities of 49.92kWh and 65.28kWh respectively.

