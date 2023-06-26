Toyota C-HR, first eye contact with the second generation: dimensions and characteristics

Listen to the audio version of the article

Second generation for the Toyota C-HR which, 6 years after its debut, has been completely renewed with the desire, once again, to amaze and repeat commercial results that have led it to put over 750,000 units on the road, 90,000 of which in Italy. In addition to the numbers, which are still important, the C-HR had the merit of giving the brand the bubbles with a breaking and divisive style. And this role, at first sight, the C-HR wants to keep close with a design that will still be talked about by dividing the public into those who appreciate it and those who hate it.

Toyota C-HR, all the photos of the second series

Photogallery 34 photos

View

The new Toyota C-HR is based, like the previous one, on the GA-C platform, but updated with the more extensive use of ultra-strength steels, some with loads up to 2,000 MPa. It is 4.36 meters long, therefore shorter by 3 cm which instead we find more in width (183 cm) while the height of 1.56 meters remains the same. The SUV coupé setting remains unchanged, indeed further enhanced by even more taut lines and the two-tone arrow already seen on the Aygo X and which embraces the entire rear. From the little sister (and from the bZ4X) also come the C-shaped headlights also adopted by the Prius while the tail is characterized by threadlike light headlights interrupted in the center by the luminous writing C-HR, a quirk which, due to legislative constraints, can only be shown when entering or exiting the vehicle and not in gear.

Accessibility is improved thanks to the retractable handles, with the rear one finally placed at a human height, the door circle appears unchanged and the angle of the rear door is not very wide. Inside, on the other hand, it’s comfortable, especially due to the shape of the sofa, and the slightly larger window should facilitate visibility even when maneuvering. On request, the panoramic roof equipped with a special protection from infrared rays that allows you to do without the canvas: you gain 3 cm in height and 5 kg in weight. No data on the trunk, but the capacity seems unchanged (between 358 and 377 litres). The driver’s seat is more separate from that of the passenger and enveloping thanks also to the luminous profiles (64 colors) and the central part of the inclined dashboard, retaining the physical buttons for climate control with side vents with a more aggressive design

The 12.3 “horizontal touch screen of the infotainment system is at the right height, which allows you to customize various functions, has Android Auto and wireless Carplay, cloud navigation, can be controlled remotely with the app and is updated over the -air. Like other Toyotas, with this mode the driving assistance devices are also updated by themselves which allow for level 2 autonomous driving with adaptive cruise control equipped with stop&go function, trajectory maintenance which also acts when cornering and automatic braking ready to intervene even at crossroads. The general quality appears to have improved, despite the massive use of recycled materials: there are over 100 components that use them including the mats, the seat upholstery and even the bumpers which are not painted, but made of colored plastic. Animal-derived materials are banned, even for the steering wheel.

Under the bonnet we will find four propulsion systems, all fifth generation “full” hybrids already seen on Corolla and Corolla Cross. We start from the 140 HP with 1.8 engine alongside the 198 HP with the 2-litre engine which declares the same consumption (4.8-5 litres/100 km) with only slightly higher CO2 emissions (107 g/km of CO2 against 103), but with a decidedly faster acceleration (8.1 s. against 9.9 s.). It will also be possible to have the four-wheel drive version thanks to the additional 30 kW rear electric motor which saves another two tenths in acceleration. It is the same as the Corolla Cross, but with a decidedly higher degree of intervention to give more lively road behaviour. But the big news is the plug-in hybrid with a 223 HP 2-litre engine that does 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. and promises 66 km in electric with a 13.6 kW battery equipped with a 7 kW charger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

