On November 10, Honda released theA new generation of AccordThe official map of the car, the interior and exterior design of the car has changed greatly, and it will also be equipped with the latest hybrid system.

In terms of appearance, the car adopts Honda’s new design concept. The front face is a hexagonal front air intake grille with a triangle mesh design, and the headlights on both sides are integrated with the front grille. All-in-one, the light group is also equipped with LED daytime running lights. Under the overall combination, the sharpness and youthfulness are much stronger.

new carThe length, width and height are 4971/1862/1450mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2830mmcompared with the current model, it is longer, so it is more slender, and it also retains the design element of the big slippery back, which is full of sports.

The car will be available in eight body colors, including three new additions of Meteorite Gray Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic, to meet the More use by younger groups.

At the rear of the car, a small spoiler is used in the trunk of the new car, which highlights the sports atmosphere. The taillight adopts a semi-penetrating double-layer design, which has a good recognition degree. The rear surround can adopt a layered shape, and the lower right corner of the tailgate is It is the logo of the hybrid model.

The interior has also been updated, and the overall design is very similar to the new generation Civic.The whole series comes standard with a 10.2 full LCD instrument, and the hybrid version will be equipped with a 12.3-inch floating multimedia touch screenthe screen size is currently the largest in the Honda family, and will have a built-in Google system to support mobile phone interconnection and OTA upgrades.

Not only that, the new car will also be equipped with a 6-inch HUD head-up display, 12-speaker BOSE audio, mobile phone wireless charging, knee airbags and rear side airbags (for the first time) and Honda Sensing driving assistance functions, which are very rich in configuration.

In terms of power,The car will provide 1.5T fuel and the fourth-generation 2.0L i-MMD hybrid systemthe former can output a maximum of 192 horsepower, a peak torque of 260 Nm, and is matched with a CVT gearbox; while the 2.0L i-MMD hybrid system consists of a 2.0L engine + motor, the system can output a maximum of 204 horsepower and a peak torque of 335 Nm. It is matched with an E-CVT gearbox.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”