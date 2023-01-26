Listen to the audio version of the article

Toyota has announced today that its CEO and general manager. Akio Toyoda will take over as president. Toyoda will be replaced as CEO by the automaker’s current chief branding officer, Koji Sato.

Toyota announced the leadership reshuffle without warning, but prepared a promotional video highlighting Toyoda and Sato’s love of electric vehicles and fast cars. Sato, 53, previously managed the operations of the Lexus brand and the Toyota group’s motor racing under the Gazoo Racing brand