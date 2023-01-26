Home Business Toyota, change at the top: Koji Sato is the new CEO
Business

Toyota, change at the top: Koji Sato is the new CEO

by admin
Toyota, change at the top: Koji Sato is the new CEO

Toyota has announced today that its CEO and general manager. Akio Toyoda will take over as president. Toyoda will be replaced as CEO by the automaker’s current chief branding officer, Koji Sato.
Toyota announced the leadership reshuffle without warning, but prepared a promotional video highlighting Toyoda and Sato’s love of electric vehicles and fast cars. Sato, 53, previously managed the operations of the Lexus brand and the Toyota group’s motor racing under the Gazoo Racing brand

See also  France, record fine of 500 million euros against Google

You may also like

Xiaomi Group Stocks Rise After Leaked Electric Car...

Savings, for funds, 2022 closes with a collection...

The GDP of the United States in the...

The managers close 2022 with a collection of...

Hong Kong stock market morning report on January...

In Gallarate, a center of excellence for autism...

Fuel, petrol again above 2 euros (served). Fear...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 26th. Positive Europe, spotlight...

How powerful are the Internet celebrity “Gatling” fireworks?Actual...

Amundi: ETF net inflows of €82bn in 2022,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy