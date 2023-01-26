Listen to the audio version of the article

Change at the top of Toyota. The Japanese automaker, number two in the world by capitalization behind rival Tesla, presented it as a turning point to keep up with social changes such as electrification and transform itself into a mobility company. CEO and chairman Akio Toyoda, 66, the grandson of the company’s founder, will become chairman. Chief branding officer Koji Sato, who has managed Lexus’ luxury division and Toyota motor racing as head of Gazoo Racing, has been tapped as the new CEO and president. “I’m going to give it my all,” Sato said. “The new team will lead the change in the transition to a company that knows how to offer freedom of mobility to all people.”

Sato, 53, appeared in an online press conference with Toyoda and Takeshi Uchiyamada, who is seen as the “father” of the hybrid model Prius and relinquishes the title of president. Toyota announced the leadership reshuffle without warning, but had prepared a lively promotional video to highlight Toyoda and Sato’s love of electric vehicles and fast cars.

Toyoda took over as CEO of Toyota in 2009. Although Toyota is the top Japanese company in terms of market value, it has come under criticism in recent years for lagging behind in the industry’s shift to electric vehicles due to growing concern about the climate change. More than once, the president and CEO Toyoda has declared that the transition to the mass electric car would be a mistake and that a more balanced choice would envisage different alternatives to a single type of technological solution, from plug-in hybrid cars to hydrogen electric.

The handover seems to be the company’s effort to give a younger face to the management team, while maintaining the general vision and philosophy of the company, famous for founding “just in time” manufacturing and for producing quality.