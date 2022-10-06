At the rear, the light clusters have a strong three-dimensional presence, enveloping the rear wings and the tailgate.The robust SUV character is further underlined by the accentuated design of the fenders that contrast with the tapered bodywork, while the silhouette of the car body lets it shine through. the high levels of internal spaciousness. Finally, the longitudinal bars on the roof and the rear privacy windows are standard on all trim levels.

Toyota Corolla Croos, the photos of the road test Photogallery17 pictures View

Toyota Corolla Cross: how it is inside

The interior is designed for everyday practicality. It is a light and airy space, thanks to large side windows and a high view for the driver (the driving position is raised). The feeling of spaciousness can be improved with a panoramic roof with electrically operated sunshade, standard on the top-of-the-range Lounge trim level. Two trim levels (Trend and Lounge) plus a “sub-trim” called Lounge Light deliveries will be faster because with fewer details than the top-of-the-range version. The driver can count on a 12.3-inch digital dashboard (standard) and a display to access the 10.5-inch infotainment system equipped with smart Connect which includes the Android Auto and Apple Car Play protocols. The load volume is generous and characterized by easy access thanks to the large tailgate, a loading height of 720 mm (one of the lowest among the main competitors of the car) and the electric actuation of the tailgate.

Load capacity is 425 liters (390 for the four-wheel drive version), which extends to a maximum of 1,359 liters by folding down the rear seats. The pairs are not flat, tall people have plenty of head space and large door openings make entry comfortable. The car’s “family-friendly” focus is also found in the curved profile of the rear doors, which give more room for the knees and make it easier to assist children in getting in and out of the car. Adult passengers in the rear seats have knee room and can also appreciate the adjustable recline for the rear seatbacks.There are several storage compartments throughout the cabin, along with a USB-A port and wireless charger in the front console and two doors Usb-C for rear passengers.

The fifth generation of the Toyota Full Hybrid

The Corolla Cross is the first model to be powered by Toyota’s fifth generation Full Hybrid-Electric system. The philosophy of continuous improvement in the 25 years that have passed since the technology made its debut on the market, has produced a system that is more powerful and more rewarding to drive, but also more efficient in terms of consumption and emissions. since launch with 2.0-liter front-wheel drive engines, in addition to intelligent all-wheel drive (Awd-i). The battery has been developed with a 14% weight reduction and a 14% increase in capacity. The maximum power has increased by 8% now reaching 197 hp (145 kW) overall, reducing the 0-100 km / h at 7.6 seconds for the two-wheel drive and 7.5 seconds for the version with all-wheel drive, while maintaining CO2 emissions in a range between 113 and 120 g / km and between 119 and 127 g / km with Awd-i. This is coupled with the continuously variable e-cvt (continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission. A 1.8-liter version with a total of 140 hp will also be available next year.

Toyota Corolla Cross, the evolution of the four-wheel drive system

The intelligent all-wheel drive system available for the 2.0-liter Corolla Cross is an evolution of the technology found on the Toyota Prius and Yaris Cross models, with a six-fold increase in the rear electric motor power to 40hp and a major improvement in its maximum torque at 84 Nm. The system provides an optimal distribution of the drive torque between the front and rear axles in line with the driving conditions, offering high levels of traction when starting on slippery surfaces and more stable performance when cornering, shifting lane or acceleration from low speeds. In normal driving, the power is directed only to the front wheels, preserving the efficiency of the system.