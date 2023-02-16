Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hatchback, road test

Our first contact begins at the wheel of the Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hatchback in Active trim. The system delivers a power of 140 horsepower and declares a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h reduced by almost 2 seconds compared to the past and equal to 9.1 seconds. From the very first meters, the great work done by the Japanese engineers is appreciated: now the Corolla is more fluid, the e-Cvt gearbox has greatly reduced the much-hated scooter effect and power delivery is decidedly more linear than in the past. No power “holes” and delivery delays, all combined with good general acoustic comfort.

Toyota Corolla Station wagon 2.0 GR, road test

Getting off the 1.8 hatchback we get behind the wheel of the Toyota Corolla 2.0 Touring Sport in GR trim. Here the power reaches 196 horsepower, the time from 0 to 100 km/h drops to 7.7 seconds (7.4 for the hatchback) and carbon dioxide emissions reach 105 g/km. While on the one hand we appreciate the greater readiness of the two-litre, on the other we find it less fluid than the 1.8. Also thanks to a hilly section with significant slopes, the engine “makes itself felt” more than it should. Overall, however, the improvement compared to the previous version 2.0 is evident. As per tradition, the space on board the Toyota Corolla station wagon remains the benchmark for the segment, with a load capacity starting from 581 liters for the 2.0 version and 596 for the 1.8.

Toyota Corolla 2023, autonomous driving

Toyota T-Mate. This denomination encloses the package of safety systems which includes the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense capable of updating itself automatically through over-the-air technology. The long list of driver assistance technologies can count on a new front camera that covers a much wider field of vision in front of the car and ensures a detection distance doubled compared to the past. In addition to adaptive cruise control, new systems are arriving that can prevent unintentional overtaking in unforeseen conditions or help the driver safely merge into traffic lanes at a speed and distance appropriate to other vehicles. Scrolling through the list of technologies present, the protection against sudden and involuntary use of the accelerator when moving at low speeds stands out (in the name of maximum efficiency).

Toyota Corolla Touring Sport hybrid, all the photos of the 2023 restyling Photogallery16 photos View

Toyota Corolla restyling equipment

The refreshed Toyota Corolla is available in Active and GR Sport trim levels. The Toyota Corolla Active, offered in combination with both engines, ensures a complete set of accessories as standard, including the Smart Connect multimedia system with 10.5″ screen and cloud navigation and smartphone integration, the 12.3″ digital cockpit, the Adas Safety Sense 3.0, 16” alloy wheels (17” if combined with the 2.0 engine), LED headlights, keyless entry and heated front seats with lumbar support on the driver’s side. The standard equipment can be enhanced with the Tech Pack, which includes wireless charging, electric tailgate with foot sensor on the station wagon, blind spot monitor with rear cross alert and front and rear parking sensors with automatic anti-collision braking.

The Toyota Corolla GR adds 18″ alloy wheels with a specific design, bi-LED headlights, sports seats in fabric and wireless charging for your smartphone. The Avs electronically controlled adaptive suspension also arrives on the 2.0.

Prices Toyota Corolla restyling

How much does the Toyota Corolla facelift cost? The price list, thanks to the promotions active at the time this article was created and valid for the next quarter, starts from 29,800 for a 1.8 hatchback thanks to the 3,500 discount on the return of a used car. For the Touring Sport you have to add 1,500 euros, another 1,500 euros for the 2.0 engine and 1,000 euros for the Tech package.

As for the price of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport, it starts at 32,300 euros for the 1.8 hatchback version (with a discount of 4,000 euros), plus 1,500 euros for the station wagon and 2,000 for the 2.0 engine with Avs suspension.

The prices without promotion are equal, for the hatchback version, to 33,300 euros for the Corolla 1.8 Active, 35,800 euros for the 2.0 Active, 36,300 euros for the 1.8 GR Sport and 39,500 euros for the 2.0 GR Sport. For the Touring Sport it starts from (promo excluded) from 34,300 for the 1.8 Active, 36,300 euros for the 2.0 Active, 37,300 euros for the 1.8 GR Sport and 40,500 euros for the 2.0 GR Sport.