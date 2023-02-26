Listen to the audio version of the article

Perseverance. There is no better adjective to sum up the story of the Toyota Corolla, which began way back in 1966 and has now reached the restyling of the 12th generation. The secret to being the best-selling car in the world, thanks to a number of registrations exceeding 50 million units? A continuous evolution, able to respond to the needs of its customers. The restyling Corolla, which can already be ordered and from March in Italian dealerships, a car that has a strong vocation in the corporate fleet sector, is proof of this evolutionary strategy based on concreteness and responses to the defects of the model it replaces. The Japanese average changes little on the outside but a lot on the inside, starting with the fifth-generation hybrid system combined with the 1.8 and 2.0 engines that are now more powerful, high-performing and efficient. The second novelty can be discovered when you get on board, where the 10.5-inch touchscreen stands out in the center of the dashboard from which you can manage the renewed infotainment system offered as standard on all versions. The third main change, on the other hand, is linked to the improvement of the driving assistance and safety systems, which have grown compared to the past in the number and capabilities thanks to new cameras with increased efficiency.

Looking at it aesthetically, the differences are minimal, concentrated in the luminous signatures of the headlights, in the front grille, in the design of the rims or in the new colors available. On board, however, comes a 10.5″ touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, from which to manage the Toyota Smart Connect infotainment system offered as standard on all versions.

Compared to the past, we appreciate the farewell to the physical keys near the screen and the greater speed and ease of use of the entertainment system. Among the features on board the new 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, voice assistant and smartphone integration via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but only cable. The quality of the images transmitted by the rear camera for reversing is borderline inadequate.

Offered in a hatchback version, 4,370 mm long, and a station wagon called Touring Sport, 4,660 mm long, the Corolla in both body types is available with a 140 bhp 1.8 engine in Active trim and a 196 bhp 2.0 engine in the GR Sport version. The fifth generation of Toyota’s full hybrid electric technology improves fuel consumption and performance, thanks also to the use of a new lithium-ion battery that is 14% lighter and more powerful than in the past.

The Adas package closes the list of main innovations. The long list of driver assistance technologies can count on a new front camera that covers a much wider field of vision in front of the car and ensures a detection distance doubled compared to the past.