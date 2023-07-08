Toyota Dominates the Spanish Hybrid Market with Four Models Among the Top 10 Best-Selling HEVs in 2023

Title: Toyota Dominates Hybrid Car Sales in Spain in 2023

Date: July 08, 2023

In Spain, Toyota has shown its strong commitment to non-plug-in hybrid models, which is reflected in its sales over the past year and a half. As we enter 2023, Toyota continues to lead the hybrid market in Spain, with four of its models among the top 10 best-selling hybrid cars in the country.

The European automotive market is currently transitioning to electric cars at a varying pace. While electric vehicles are gaining popularity in other countries, hybrids remain in high demand in Spain. This is partly due to the presence of a significant number of charging points throughout the country, as well as Spain being among the top 5 countries with the most suppliers of charging infrastructure.

Toyota, which became the best-selling car brand in Spain in 2022 with 73,505 deliveries, has continued its success in 2023. From January to June, Toyota registered 41,336 new hybrid vehicle sales, with 7,212 sales in June alone. The Toyota hybrid range has become a sensation in the Spanish market.

The top 10 best-selling hybrid cars in Spain for the year so far are as follows:

10. Ford Puma – 4,740 registered units

9. Renault Austral – 4,977 registered units

8. Kia Sportage – 5,000+ hybrid sales out of over 9,000 total sales across all versions

7. Renault Arkana – 5,118 registered units

6. Toyota Yaris hatchback – 5,161 hybrid deliveries

5. Nissan Qashqai – 7,479 units sold

4. Toyota Yaris Cross – 8,567 sales

3. Fiat 500 – 8,617 hybrid deliveries

2. Toyota Corolla – 9,658 new registrations

1. Toyota C-HR – 10,748 sales (topping the hybrid ranking)

With Toyota securing the first and second positions, and with four models within the top 10 best-selling hybrid cars in Spain, the Japanese automaker’s dominance in the hybrid market is undeniable. This success can be attributed to Toyota’s extensive range of hybrid vehicles that offer a wide variety of choices to Spanish consumers.

As we move towards the end of 2023, the question remains: Will Toyota maintain its leadership position in the hybrid market? With their strong lineup of hybrids, it is highly likely. Toyota’s continued commitment to non-plug-in hybrid models is a key factor in their success, making them the preferred choice for eco-conscious consumers in Spain.

