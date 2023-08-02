Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, the new one will also be hybrid

Listen to the audio version of the article

Worldwide online debut for the new Toyota Land Cruiser, on sale from October and expected on the road by mid-2024. Built on the Toyota GA-F platform, also used by the Land Cruiser 300 not available in Western Europe, the Japanese brand’s 4×4 features a style with decisive traits and with strong references to generations of the past by choosing the First Edition version. There will also be a hybrid version powered by the 2.8 diesel engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Orderable from October, it will arrive in 2024.

New Toyota Land Cruiser dimensions

Already from the first images it is clear how the latest generation of Toyota Land Cruiser has been designed to guarantee the best off-road performance. In addition to the “body-on-frame” construction philosophy, the new frame is 50% stiffer and structural rigidity has been increased by 30%. These substantial increases contribute to improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort. Suspension performance has also been improved, particularly to help ensure greater wheel articulation. Off-road capabilities are supported by shorter overhangs, sculpted corners and a narrower underbody, while various body parts have been designed for easy replacement in the event of damage. Moving on to the dimensions, the length is 4,920 mm, the width 1,965 mm, the height 1,870 mm and the wheelbase is 2,850 mm.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 7 posti

The interior of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will be available in five- or seven-seat configurations, with a profound technological leap compared to the current generation. The dashboard features two large screens, one in front of the driver and a central touchscreen monitor from which to manage all the main functions and the infotainment system. From the central tunnel, on the other hand, it will be possible to select the different driving modes and the settings dedicated to off-road driving. The visibility of the driver in all conditions is of reference, thanks to the lowered grille, the horizontal dashboard and a lower waistline which allows the use of wider side windows.

Toyota Land Cruiser, detachable sway bar

In addition to all-new styling, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser features a long list of previews under the bodywork. It is in fact the first Land Cruiser to use an electric power steering (EPS) system, capable of reducing the amount of kickback that can occur when driving on rough surfaces, returning a smoother and more direct response and better maneuverability at all speeds . The use of electric power steering also allowed Lane Tracing Assist to be fitted as part of the Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance package. Among the absolute novelties is the debut of the new detachable front stabilizer bar. The technology – SDM (Stabiliser with Disconnection Mechanism) – for the first time on a Toyota brand model, allows the driver to change the status of the stabilizer bar using a switch on the dashboard. Updates to the Multi-Terrain Monitor and Multi-Terrain Select provide additional support when driving off-road. Using a high resolution camera and display, the Multi-Terrain Monitor provides a clear view of the area immediately around and below the vehicle; the Multi-Terrain Select system automatically adapts the vehicle’s performance according to different off-road driving conditions.

Hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser

Under the bonnet of the Toyota Land Cruiser expected in Italy will be mounted the 204 horsepower (150 kW) 2.8-liter turbodiesel unit combined with a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, equipped with a towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg. The hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser will also be available by the end of 2024, with a 48-volt 2.8 mild hybrid diesel engine.