Today the Japanese car group Toyota declared that it expects a significant reduction in production so that it will not be able to reach its ambitious goal of producing 9.7 million vehicles in the fiscal year that will end at the end of March 2023.

Toyota is one of the big names in the automotive sector worldwide and, like the whole sector, is facing numerous difficulties in terms of supplying semiconductors, components that are increasingly indispensable in the production of cars.

To address this crisis, the company will suspend 11 production lines at eight Japanese plants next month, thereby affecting the production of a wide variety of vehicles including Corolla, RAV4 and Yaris.

