Toyota over 10 million Toyota and Lexus units sold

Listen to the audio version of the article

Toyota reported production and sales at record levels from January to November. So much so that despite the shortage of semiconductors offset by strong demand in North America and Europe, the Japanese manufacturer expects to close 2023 with a production of more than 10 million units split between the Toyota and Lexus brands. November was a good month with 926,573 vehicles produced, of which 611,656 were outside Japan and 314,917 were assembled locally.

A record November for the Japanese manufacturer

Toyota would not have been able to achieve such high production levels if it were not for the strong demand generated by exports. The Japanese manufacturer sold 905,066 vehicles in November, 13.6% more than in 2022: a record ever recorded in a month. It should be noted that demand in Japan was very strong and increased by 27.1% to 139,749 units, while global sales grew by 11.5% to 765,317 units.

Sales of electrified vehicles doubled

Electrified vehicle sales increased 53.4% ​​in November to 343,981 units. In the first 11 months of the year, the Toyota and Lexus brands sold 9,367,040 vehicles worldwide. Toyota’s best-ever sales year was 2019, with 9,714,253 vehicles. Sales then fell to 8,692,168 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but rose again to 9,615,157 in 2021 before slipping, albeit slightly, to 9,567,184 units in 2022.

Share this: Facebook

X

