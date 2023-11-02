Toyota Recalls Nearly 1.9 Million RAV4 SUVs in the US Over Battery Fire Risk

Toyota Recalling 1.9 Million RAV4 SUVs Due to Fire Risk

DETROIT – Toyota has announced a major recall of nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the United States after identifying a potential fire hazard caused by faulty batteries. The recall affects certain RAV4 models produced between 2013 and 2018.

According to Toyota, the issue stems from 12-volt replacement batteries used in the SUVs, which have slightly different dimensions. Improperly tightened retaining clamps could lead to the battery moving and making contact with the positive terminal, resulting in a potential short circuit and subsequent fire.

The Japanese automaker officially stated that they are currently developing a solution to rectify the problem. Once this solution is finalized, authorized Toyota dealers will replace the retaining clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved versions. Toyota intends to notify affected vehicle owners of the recall by the end of December.

However, Toyota has declined to provide specific information regarding any fires, accidents, or injuries associated with the battery issue. Customers who own RAV4 SUVs are advised to visit the official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to determine if their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their unique vehicle identification number.

This recall adds to a growing list of recalls within the auto industry in recent years due to safety-related defects. Toyota owners are urged to pay attention to any notifications from the automaker and take appropriate action to address the issue promptly.

