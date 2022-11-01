Listen to the audio version of the article

Electrification, high wheels, hydrogen and mobility company. These are the development assets of the Toyota group strategy which includes the Toyota and Lexus brands.

Electrification, especially in hybrid mode, has always been a workhorse of the group, we recall that Toyota was the first brand to present a series electric car in 1997 with the Prius Full Hybrid, continued with Plug-in vehicles. Hybrid, Full Electric and Hydrogen. But electrification isn’t everything. In fact, already in 2020 Akio Toyoda, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, had declared that the electric car is an immature business with unsustainable energy and social costs. And his belief in him in this direction was also confirmed a few months after he declared that electric vehicles are overrated and that if we all drove an electric car the system would collapse. Important and “heavy” declarations in line with the Beyond Zero strategy which has the ambition to go “beyond” the zero emissions of its vehicles, and to contribute to making the world a better place, also thanks to the better use of this important energy carrier. It is for this reason that Toyota has been investing in hydrogen fuel cell technologies for over 30 years. This is a development that led to the production of the Mirai, the first mass-produced sedan since 2014, currently in its second generation, spread all over the world with around 20,000 units. A car that emits only drops of water, refuel in less than 5 minutes and has an autonomy of about 650 km. Not only that, this technology is made available to other industrial partners for various solutions such as trains, ships, buses, lifts and stationary systems.

But the Lexus brand is also working to introduce new technologies specifically for new vehicles. In fact, the fifth generation of Rx was recently presented, a model identified as a pioneer among luxury SUVs in the world. The first generation dates back to 1998 and with the new it is re-imagined based on a vast heritage of the model. Rx, along with the recent NX and the upcoming all-electric RZ model, will help build the “next chapter” of the Lexus brand. In fact, these three models will give the brand the most complete coverage of the D / E premium SUV market.

And speaking of “tall” models, Toyota is expanding the Cross family that sees the arrival, after the Yaris also Corolla in the version with raised wheels. Finally, the Toyota group is also innovating from a business point of view, from a pure car manufacturer to a mobility company, with the launch of Kinto, the brand that deals with new mobility needs, such as car sharing.