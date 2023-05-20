Toyota: “That’s why the diktat on electric cars is unrealistic”

The giant Toyota from the G7: “That’s why the EU diktat on the electric car is unrealistic”

Il future of the auto industry found space on the sidelines of the G7 in Japan. Many car manufacturers are questioning the difficult transition to electric, on the role that China will play (now a monopolist in terms of raw materials for batteries and microchips), on road to take to complete this green turning point. And in the dock, albeit indirectly, ends there European Union decision to ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035.

To highlight the absurdity of the Brussels diktat in favor of the electric in forced stages he thought about it Toyota. The world‘s largest vehicle manufacturer he reiterated that he is not one of those manufacturers that have already announced the date on which they will stop selling cars with combustion engines. On the contrary, the Japanese giant illustrated its strategy which can be summarized in themulti-technological approach. In essence, the Japanese company will continue to offer motorists around the world a wide range of solutions technologies, ranging from electric to endothermic, with the aim of concretely reducing CO2 emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible, but without trauma from a productive and occupational point of view.

The electric all and immediately will produce opposite effects to the green

“Push to the all-electric world here and nowand therefore forcing people to buy battery-powered vehicles – he said Gill PrattChief Scientist of Toyota speaking in Hiroshima, – could even produce opposite effects making people stick around longer for petrol or diesel cars.” Pratt said the subsidies make electric vehicles more attractive, but he believes the best strategy is to continue developing greener hybrids and internal combustion engine cars.

Ideological environmentalism and battery shortage

But where the EU decision on petrol leaks it concerns i material supply limits used for the production of batteries. “For at least two or three decades – underlined the Toyota scientist – not enough materials will be available for battery manufacturing that requires an all-electric auto industry. Raw materials, gigafactories, recharging structures, storage facilities, explains the executive “in the end they will grow and become sufficient, but over a long period of time” and therefore different from those decided by governments. Pratt’s words come the day after those of Ceo di Toyota, Koji Satoaccording to which “solid-state batteries need more time to reach maturity, as life continues to be a “huge challenge”.

Certainties creak even in Green Houses

Stellantis, Renault, Volkswagen: even in Europe the debate on the electric is not closed and indeed often divides the managers of the Houses who live together under the same roof. Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen, called petrol and diesel engines “old technology” and the synthetic fuel debate “useless noise”. Forgetting, perhaps, that he is in his own group Porsche which is making huge investments in the production and development of e-fuel production. But also the Ceo di Stellantis, Tavares, while announcing the massive investment plan towards electricity, he warned against Chinese excessive power. Announcing, among other things, the start of research on greener endothermic engines. And BMW is also investing in a new family of internal combustion engines, both petrol and diesel.

But the market is also thinking about curbing enthusiasm for the electric car. In the first four months of the year sales of all-electric cars in Europe grew, but remained at slightly more than negligible percentages. The price is also holding back the passage: an electric car costs on average 30% more compared to the same internal combustion engine model. Recent research claims that by 2026 there will be a price alignment. But for now the gap remains significant and motorists, especially in Italy, are not pulling the plug.