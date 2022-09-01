Home Business Toyota will significantly increase investment in US battery plant to $3.8 billion as demand for electric vehicles rises
On August 31, local time, Japanese automaker Toyota announced that it will expand its investment in a new battery factory in the United States from the originally planned $1.3 billion to $3.8 billion due to rising demand for electric vehicles.

Toyota revealed that PPES, a joint venture battery company between the company and Panasonic, will be a partner at Toyota’s Liberty, North Carolina plant. The plant is scheduled to start production in 2025, and PPES will provide expertise in battery manufacturing technology and equipment.

Previously, Toyota planned four production lines for hybrid vehicles such as the Prius, which will be used to produce the smaller batteries needed for hybrid models. Under the expanded investment plan, Toyota will add two more production lines dedicated to making batteries for pure electric vehicles.

Toyota’s increased investment may be influenced by the recently passed U.S. Reducing Inflation Act, which provides incentives for automakers and tax credits to consumers to boost domestic electric vehicles and batteries industry development.

