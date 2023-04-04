Listen to the audio version of the article

Toyota Yaris celebrates 10 million units sold globally. It should be noted that the 10 millionth car, a Yaris GR Sport with Dynamic Gray livery, rolled off the production lines of the Valenciennes factory and was delivered to a French buyer in the Paris region. The little Yaris rightfully enters the small circle of other million-dollar models made in Toyota such as the Corolla and the Camry, but also the Rav4, the Hilux and the Land Cruiser.

Toyota Yaris, over 1 million units sold in Italy

The Japanese compact was one of the best-selling Toyota models in Europe, where at the end of February 2023, it reached 5,155,506 units, of which over 1 million in Italy since the first series was launched in 1999. The current generation of Yaris has demonstrated its adaptability to the changing needs of buyers in the city car sector with a range that first saw the entry of the 261 bhp GR sports car and then the Yaris Cross urban SUV.

Toyota Yaris, a third of group sales

Sales of the Yaris family accounted for more than a third of the Japanese giant’s total sales in Europe last year with 185,781 Yaris, 156,086 Cross Yaris and 5,392 GR Yaris, accounting for 8% of the segment. The production of the model started in January 1999 in Japan, but today, the Yaris is assembled in other countries, from Brazil, China, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia, up to Pakistan, Thailand, France and the Czech Republic.

Toyota Yaris, prodotta in Europa in Valencienne

The flagship of production in the Old Continent is Toyota Motor Manufacturing France which has been producing the Yaris since 2001 and the Yaris Cross since 2021, while cumulative European production of the range exceeded 4.6 million units at the end of last year . The first generation went on to win the Car of the Year title in 2000 and was the first Toyota model to earn the accolade, with all subsequent generations entering the nominees.

Toyota Yaris, debuted at the 1988 Paris Motor Show

The original city car unveiled at the 1998 Paris Motor Show is the car of records so much so that in 2021, the current generation has become the first model to win a second recognition as car of the year. The evolution of the Yaris has seen the evolution of ever more efficient engines, from the 68 bhp 1,000 cc to the 87 bhp 1,300 cc VVT-i and 106 bhp 1,500 cc VVT-i for the T-Sport Performance in 2001 and a 1,400cc liter diesel D-4D in 2002.