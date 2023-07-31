Home » Toyota’s Global Sales in the First Half of the Year Surpass 4.93 Million Vehicles, Marking a 5.1% Year-on-Year Increase
Toyota’s Global Sales in the First Half of the Year Surpass 4.93 Million Vehicles, Marking a 5.1% Year-on-Year Increase

(By: Securities Times)

In a recent report by Toyota Motor, it has been revealed that the company’s global sales in the first half of this year surpassed 4.93 million vehicles, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 5.1%. These figures include the sales of Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus, but exclude Hino and Daihatsu.

Analysts have examined the market performance of Toyota, taking into account various regions. It was found that Toyota’s sales in the Asian market exceeded approximately 1.5 million vehicles. However, this figure represents a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the previous year. Digging deeper, it was discovered that Toyota’s sales in the Chinese market experienced a year-on-year decline of 2.8%, with a total of 879,400 vehicles sold.

One notable highlight amidst this data is Toyota’s progress in the field of pure electric vehicles. The company’s cumulative sales of pure electric vehicles in the first half of this year amounted to 46,171 units, demonstrating a remarkable 517% increase compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, in June alone, Toyota sold 10,200 pure electric vehicles, with nearly half of these sales taking place in the Chinese market.

Overall, Toyota’s impressive sales figures in the first half of this year reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its growing success in the pure electric vehicle market, Toyota is well-positioned to continue its global dominance in the automotive industry.

