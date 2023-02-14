Listen to the audio version of the article

Toyota’s new CEO Koji Sato has announced major changes to the automaker’s executive team as part of a strategy to accelerate the development of new electric vehicles. In particular, a specific platform for electric vehicles should be launched around 2026 and furthermore, the forerunner brand in the group in the new offensive on the theme of battery-powered models will be Lexus.

The change at the top is expected from April 1st

Akio Toyoda announced in January that he would step down as CEO and take on the new role of chairman of the board. Also on that occasion Toyoda had nominated Sato as his successor. Toyoda who was managing director and CEO of the number one automaker in the world for 14 years.

Further announcements postponed until after the team takes office

Returning to Sato while announcing his team did not provide any specific details on the upcoming EV platform. However, he announced that further renewals on future plans would come after the official installation at the top of the group set for the beginning of April. Surely, then, he will naturally be more at that time.

Electric futures will be more attractive



“The business reform will start with the new generation BEVs – Sato anticipated – our goal will be to offer more attractive electric cars and to a greater number of potential buyers, but to do this we must simplify the design and change our mentality by focusing on the BEVs. ”.

A new manager for the luxury brand Lexus

Sato, who previously managed the Lexus and Toyota Gazoo Racing divisions, promoted Masanori Kuwata as the new head of Lexus. Kuwata, who was previously Toyota’s chief compliance and risk officer and head of global human resources, will immediately set to work making Lexus a frontrunner for the new strategy.