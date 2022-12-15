Listen to the audio version of the article

A decidedly sparkling end of the year for Toyota. In November, the Japanese company first unveiled the fifth generation of Prius, then the bZ Concept suv which anticipates the future CH R in the electric edition in line lines, a few days ago it increased the dose of novelties on the occasion of the 2022 edition of the Kenshiki Forum in Brussels, an annual event where the group talks about strategies and visions (Kenshiki in Japanese means intuition) in terms of products and solutions for mobility, highlighting an evolutionary path from hardware (car) manufacturer to service provider.

The star of the one-make show was a second show car, in addition to the bZ Concept SUV, which anticipates the second generation of the best-selling C-HR. It is openly called CH-R Prologue, just to indicate that it is the almost definitive car (the name Prologue has been used on other occasions for this very purpose). The new model will strengthen the strategy on the strategic segment for Europe of the c-suv, an area considered the center of gravity of the continental market, where the house plans to introduce, by express declaration of Andrea Carlucci, vice president Toyota Motor Europe , six mid-size SUV models by 2026.

The new C-HR, like the new Prius, which incidentally is becoming a fascinating sporty coupé sedan, exhibits a front end called Hammerhead, with C-shaped light clusters. Compared to the first series, the line is cleaner, less tormented and without that multi-layered effect that didn’t find unanimous approval. The new c-suv will be a plug-in hybrid, like the Prius 5. The house has not left any information to this effect, but the choice of the phev powertrain seems obvious and transpires from the words of the management present at the Kenshiki forum. So let’s assume the same scheme as the fifth series of Prius with over 230 horsepower and almost 70 km of autonomy.

In the Brussels showcase, the Toyota group wanted to demonstrate, with its Lexus brand, that it is possible to imagine truly sporty electric cars capable of thrilling. And it did so with the Lexus Electrified Sport: a fascinating two-seater lithium-ion coupé concept with a range of over 700 km, characterized by a breathtaking line. Freedom of choice and the strategy of technological inclusion is also this: making cars for everyone, for getting around and also for dreaming. Moreover, right from the stage of its event, Toyota reaffirmed the multi-technological and multi-solution approach to the decarbonisation of the automotive sector. And he did so by challenging groups, such as Volkswagen, which focus on the only path of bevs, lithium-ion battery electric vehicles.

Instead, Toyota focuses on the multiplicity of solutions in a strategy for the coming years represented by two slogans: «The Power of And » (the power of “Es”, i.e. additions) e «Carbon is the enemy, not a particular powertrain» (carbon dioxide is the enemy, not a specific type of engine). Clear messages that symbolize and reinforce the multi-technological approach of the Japanese giant towards the problem of climate-changing gas emissions and compliance with the carbon neutrality objectives set for 2050. Toyota wants to stigmatize how much the sum of the solutions is (Hybrid, plug -in, lithium-ion and hydrogen electric both for combustion engines and for electric cars powered by fuel cells) the key to concrete all-round sustainability. This translates into a strategy that focuses on the inclusion of technologies rather than the exclusion of others, thus avoiding adopting an approach based exclusively on BEVs, Battery electric vehicles. In short, Toyota reveals a radically different position from that of Volkswagen which has made lithium-ion cars a practically totemic and dogmatic choice which, incidentally, is in line with the EU’s position on stopping the thermal in 2035.