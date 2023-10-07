Toys R Us Returns to the US with Ambitious Expansion Plan, Including Airport and Cruise Ship Locations

Toys R Us, the beloved toy retailer, is making a comeback in the United States with the announcement of 24 new stores. In addition, the company plans to expand its presence by opening smaller centers in airports and cruise ships across the country. The ambitious plans are set to roll out just in time for the upcoming Christmas season.

Under the ownership of WHP Global, Toys R Us aims to bring its products and services to major cities across the United States. Starting next month, the company will open a store in one of the world‘s busiest airports, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Yehuda Shmidman, president and CEO of WHP, expressed his excitement about the brand’s rapid growth and expansion. He stated, “The Toys R Us brand is growing rapidly and our expansion into the air, land, and sea is a testament to the strength of the brand.”

The return of Toys R Us comes after a challenging period for the company. In 2017, the retailer faced serious financial struggles, leading to its declaration of bankruptcy. At that time, Toys R Us owned 1,691 stores and had licensed its brand to 257 other businesses in 38 countries.

In 2021, WHP acquired a majority stake in Toys R Us, paving the way for its revival. The company currently generates over $2 billion in global retail sales annually.

Toys R Us, founded in 1948 as Children’s Supermart in Washington DC, has a longstanding history in the retail industry. It later adopted its iconic name in 1957 and has since become an international chain offering toys, clothing, and baby products. With its return, consumers can look forward to once again experiencing the joy and nostalgia associated with the Toys R Us brand.