Deutsche Bahn is renovating heavily used sections of line. During the construction work, the travelers are to be transported by bus, writes the “Wirtschaftswoche”, citing an internal report. There has never been a rail replacement service (SEV) of this size. At its peak, more than 700 buses and over 2,000 drivers would be needed. It has not yet been finally clarified whether the railways are organizing the SEV or whether private-sector actors are stepping in.

Deutsche Bahn is under pressure because it has not been meeting the requirements for a long time. A rehabilitation plan is intended to remedy the situation: 43 sections of track, which are divided into corridors, are being renovated and each closed for five months, such as the “daily mirrorreported.

An internal report that the “business week‘ is available, now gives an insight into how Deutsche Bahn intends to manage the renovation. According to this, buses are to be used as rail replacement services (SEV) to transport passengers. “The offer is dimensioned in such a way that all travelers can be transported with the SEV,” writes DB Netze in the report.

“There has never been a rail replacement service of this magnitude before,” said Matthias Stoffregen from the Mofair rail passenger association in the “Wirtschaftswoche”. The paper writes that more than 700 buses and probably three times as many drivers would be needed to bridge the construction sites. For long distances of up to 70 kilometers, regular buses would not suffice, but rather touring coaches.

According to “Wirtschaftswoche”, Deutsche Bahn is considering awarding the contract for the replacement buses for the corridors to one or a handful of private companies in order to maintain quality as much as possible. However, it is also being discussed that the railway company will procure additional buses and drivers itself. In Baden-Württemberg alone, the first corridor area, there is a lack of 1,500 drivers.

