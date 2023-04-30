Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions: Public transport industry is working on the tickets of the future In a pilot project, the Alliance Swisspass is testing a so-called “intelligent digital tariff”. This is intended to simplify ticket purchases and promote the switch to electronic tickets.

Travel is to be simplified with an “intelligent digital tariff”. Image: Michael Buholzer / Keystone

The ticket and subscription landscape in public transport is complicated: Finding the right ticket in the jungle of tariffs is difficult, and sometimes the prices are not transparent. Depending on the ticket purchased, different prices result for the same route. The GA travelcards, half-fare travelcards and group travelcards are also not flexible enough.