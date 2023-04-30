Home » Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions
Business

Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions

by admin
Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions

Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions: Public transport industry is working on the tickets of the future

In a pilot project, the Alliance Swisspass is testing a so-called “intelligent digital tariff”. This is intended to simplify ticket purchases and promote the switch to electronic tickets.

Travel is to be simplified with an “intelligent digital tariff”.

Image: Michael Buholzer / Keystone

The ticket and subscription landscape in public transport is complicated: Finding the right ticket in the jungle of tariffs is difficult, and sometimes the prices are not transparent. Depending on the ticket purchased, different prices result for the same route. The GA travelcards, half-fare travelcards and group travelcards are also not flexible enough.

See also  Banca Progetto accelerates on the IPO. The pool of consortium banks is ready

You may also like

Arket comes to Switzerland

Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at...

Storz Medical AG builds its headquarters

Coldiretti, the Village returns to Bari: ‘Crusade for...

Fear is back in the US

Friends, “horrible gesture”. Maria De Filippi in pieces,...

The basis for the recovery still needs to...

Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his...

A robotics student in Frauenfeld wants to automate...

Maria Mazza out of “breasts”, what a neckline!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy