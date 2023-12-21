Trade-in has become a new growth point in the home appliance market. The Home Appliance Repair Association launches the 2024 annual renewal trend – Finance – China Engineering Network

Trade-in for new products has become a new growth point in the home appliance market

Trade-in old products for new ones is a major development highlight in the current home appliance market. The reporter learned from the China Household Electrical Appliances Service and Maintenance Association on December 19 that since this year, the association has stepped up its efforts to carry out the renewal trend and achieved remarkable results. In cities, home appliance consumption scenarios are updated around the integration of home appliances and homes; in rural areas, relying on nearly 40,000 specialty stores across the country, the company provides users with a full-process, one-stop home appliance replacement service. Many home appliance companies and platforms have actively participated in the renewal trend and have achieved practical results. In the next 3 to 5 years, new demands from high-end users in the home appliance market will gradually increase, and the increase in stock conversion, mainly trade-in, will exceed 50%, becoming a new growth point in the home appliance market.

Leaders of Haier, Hisense, Midea, Gree, and many other companies said that they participated in the nationwide “Air Conditioning Peak Season Benefiting People to Recycle Old and Renewal Trends” organized by the association. They worked together online and offline to keep up with the work arrangements for the renewal trend, and the air conditioners were replaced with new ones. Focusing on smart manufacturing, smart scenes, and smart services, these companies expanded the category of new air conditioners, which brought about growth in business volume. Under the guidance of policies to promote home appliance consumption and new trends, Haier Smart Home China achieved overall retail sales of 170 billion yuan from January to November, an increase of 13%, of which high-end brand Casarte retail sales reached 25.9 billion yuan, an increase of 14% year-on-year.

While promoting the consumption of home appliances, many companies have also further improved their services for the trade-in consumption scenario. Midea’s “Green Electricity Action” provides consumers with a “1+5+N” one-stop experience, making cross-product replacement more convenient for the whole house. Zhang Yan, general manager of the Service and Intelligence Business Department of JD.com’s Home Appliances and Lifestyle Division, said that in the work of rejuvenation, JD.com has simplified the entire process of consumers’ trade-in orders and provided various services. Chen Yi, director of the retail marketing department of Ningbo Fotile Marketing Co., Ltd., introduced that Fotile’s new trend activities have deeply tapped the resources of old users and intended users, promoted the implementation of integrated sales and services, continuously improved user satisfaction, and created consumption opportunities.

Liu Xiumin, president of the China Home Appliances Service and Repair Association, said that the growth of my country’s home appliance market is leaping from quantity to quality. In the next 3 to 5 years, new demand from high-end users in the home appliance market will gradually increase, and the increase in stock conversion, mainly trade-in, will exceed 50%, becoming a new growth point in the home appliance market.

“This requires smoothing the exchange of old appliances for new ones. First, it is necessary to solve the problem of corporate responsibility for dismantling old home appliances; second, it is to solve the government’s supervision problem of the reporting system for household appliance companies; third, it is necessary to solve the problem of users being unable to obtain invoices when collecting old appliances; fourth, it is to solve the problem of environmental pollution caused by indiscriminate dismantling of enterprises without recycling qualifications; the fifth is to study the issues of waste, old and discount coupons; the sixth is to study the blocking points of exchanging old products for new ones, and recommend a catalog list of used products and a catalog list of new products .” Liu Xiumin said.

On December 19, the China Household Electrical Appliances Service and Maintenance Association held the 2023 Annual Summary Conference and “Home Appliances Benefiting the People in Hundreds of Cities, Thousands of Villages and Thousands of Households, Renewing Old and New Trends” with the theme of “Expanding Domestic Demand, High Quality, New Trends, and Setting Benchmarks” The 2024 launch ceremony was held in Beijing. Jiang Ming, president of the China Chamber of Commerce, said that since the rejuvenation trend was launched in 2022, it has achieved remarkable results in promoting high-quality services for home appliances. In 2024, the China Chamber of Commerce and the China Household Appliances Service and Maintenance Association will continue to intensify efforts to carry out the renewal trend, accelerate the development of new consumer markets, promote green consumption, promote urban consumption upgrades, make up for the shortcomings of rural consumption, and jointly promote home appliance services industry development and jointly create a better life for the people.