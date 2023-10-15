Trade is changing – from barter to online shopping – News

Contents

The retail trade has undergone rapid change in the last few decades. Is the online market now bringing the crisis?

Going shopping for dinner quickly and easily after work: a luxury that has become normal thanks to the retail trade. The approximately 49,000 Swiss retail branches are the link between industry and consumers. An enormous relief for all of our everyday lives.

Retail is an industry with a long tradition, but it is constantly changing. Historians agree: small-scale trade is crucial for the survival and development of our society.

From the counter to self-service

The history of retail goes back to ancient times. At that time, trade consisted mainly of local markets and barter. The market square was a central meeting area in many places. Traders sold their goods periodically, be it weekly at the weekly market or once a year at the autumn market. With the establishment of the store, access to the products became easier for consumers. Customers could now access the range several days a week.

Legend: In 1925, Migros started with trucks that delivered products to cities. The low prices quickly brought success to the retailers. KEYSTONE / PHOTOPRESS ARCHIVE / STR

Legend: In 1967, the first Denner super discount store in Switzerland opened in Zurich-Altstetten. KEYSTONE / WIDLER

Legend: In 1988, cashless payments were also possible in the Coop store. Keystone / St

The Swiss retail trade reached a decisive milestone in the second half of the 19th century. The first department stores were opened in Zurich, Geneva, Bern and other cities. Whether in the small shops or in the large department stores, saleswomen served the customers. Customers lined up to tell the staff at the counter what they wanted.

“In the past, it would have been unimaginable that a customer would take a pair of shoes from the shelf and try them on herself,” says Adrian Ruprecht. He is a retail expert and has been principal of the Bern retail vocational school for over ten years. The principle of self-service was almost unknown in this country. The idea comes from the USA and was introduced in the early 1970s by one of the largest retail companies in Switzerland.

Sensual stimuli are the be-all and end-all. They are not available in online retail.

The development from service at the counter to self-service on the shelves in stores is of central importance: “If this had not become established, independent online shopping would be unthinkable today,” says Ruprecht.

Will online trading bring the big crisis?

At the same time that self-service was becoming established in Swiss retail, the USA was working on a project that would revolutionize the world: the Internet. The breakthrough came in the 1990s. In Switzerland, too, the internet boom in the mid-1990s changed a wide range of areas, including online trading.

This represents an existential challenge for the retail trade. The Internet enables access to a wide range of products at often more competitive prices – and this from the comfort of your own living room. Not all businesses are affected equally. “It is important to emphasize that retail as such does not exist,” says Ruprecht.

Retail is an industry with enormous diversity. To speak of a general crisis in this industry would not do justice to the current situation. «There are companies that have existential difficulties. But there are also companies that grow because they are in tune with the times.”

Online trading is a complement and not direct competition. According to Ruprecht, there are needs that cannot be satisfied by shopping online. “Sensual stimuli are the be-all and end-all. They don’t exist in online retail.” Touching the fabric of a dress, smelling the scent of fresh bread or a bouquet of flowers – all of these perceptions would be missing when shopping online.

Looking for personnel

It’s not just selling online that’s a challenge. As in almost all industries, there is a shortage of workers in retail. A total of 12,000 jobs are currently advertised in the retail sector. For retail expert Adrian Ruprecht it is clear: “Salary certainly plays an important role.”

The retail trade is one of the sectors with low wage levels. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the average wage in 2020 was just under 5,000 francs. This value is significantly below the wage level in other large economic sectors. “Demanding working conditions and low wages can lead to high levels of dissatisfaction and resulting employee fluctuation,” says Adrian Ruprecht.

Dual education system as a Swiss model of success

The three-year basic training to become a retail specialist is nevertheless one of the most popular basic training courses in Switzerland. The retail trade provides ten percent of all apprenticeships in the Swiss economy.

Success lies in duality: teaching and vocational school complement each other. It is not theory or practice. It’s a combination of both. The learners are supervised at their place of work by vocational trainers. You are responsible for the practical training of learners in the teaching company.

Emancipation as a “shop daughter”

The roots of vocational training in sales go back around 100 years. At first it was a purely women’s job. For example, one of the first retail vocational schools was founded in Bern in 1921 under the name “Sales Girls School for Shop Girls”. “It was a step forward to offer young women additional school education,” emphasizes current rector Adrian Ruprecht. “Men used to complete training or study. Women had the long-term goal of starting a family and retiring from working life.”

Legend: For many women, training to become a saleswoman was an opportunity to start their careers (Image: 1987). KEYSTONE/Str

Vocational training to become a “shop girl” was an act of emancipation. It was not until 1965 that men were also admitted to training. Today just over 340,000 people work in sales. The retail trade is the second largest employer in the private sector in Switzerland after the construction industry.

