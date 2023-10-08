Trade Protectionism Hinders Progress: The Need for Collaborative Efforts in Developing New Energy Vehicles

Trade protectionism is not advisable; the development of new energy vehicles requires win-win cooperation

Securities Times reporter Han Zhongnan

After the European Commission announced its decision to initiate a countervailing investigation into pure electric passenger vehicles imported from China, many industry experts and insiders have criticized this move as trade protectionism. They have called for a strong opposition to such acts and the formulation of response strategies.

China‘s new energy vehicle industry has made significant strides in the past decade, boasting a complete and mature industry chain and global leading advantages in “three power” technologies. This industry has witnessed a surge in the export of complete vehicles, as well as the establishment of overseas factories by supporting parts and components companies. The Chinese automobile exports have entered a new stage of development.

However, as Chinese car companies continue to succeed globally, they inevitably clash with the interests of traditional car manufacturing and exporting countries. Instances of trade protection measures, such as the EU’s countervailing investigation, will occur from time to time. Therefore, the Chinese automobile industry must be prepared for long-term challenges.

To address trade disputes, relevant departments need to employ multiple measures to handle them effectively. The government, industry organizations, and enterprises should work together to reduce trade frictions. Additionally, the government and industry organizations can offer guidance to prevent overseas companies from being negatively impacted by trade protection measures, particularly for auto companies that have proactively expanded abroad.

While Chinese enterprises face attacks and pressure in their internationalization efforts, it is essential for them to strengthen their own technological capabilities. By shifting from product export to technology export, they can enhance their voice in the global new energy vehicle industry chain.

Furthermore, the new energy vehicle industry chain is profound and extensive, requiring extensive cooperation for all parties to develop and grow. Both China and Europe are firmly committed to green, low-carbon, and sustainable development. They have a solid foundation for industrial cooperation in the automotive industry.

Therefore, it is crucial for the new energy automobile industry to strive for win-win results through cooperation. Strengthening collaboration between China and Europe in the field of new energy vehicles will benefit both parties in facing global competition. If the EU persists in launching a countervailing investigation without considering the facts, it will not only harm local car companies but also cast a shadow over the global new energy vehicle industry’s development.

