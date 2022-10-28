Trade Republicon the occasion of the World Savings Dayhas significantly expanded its offering of savings solutions by adding more 1.000 Etf to its investment platform which is confirmed as the largest in Europe. In particular, Trade Republic has added new high-demand issuers such as Vanguard, Invesco and VanEck.

Thanks to these new partnerships, Trade Republic has become the platform that offers the largest selection of free savings plans in the old continent. From today, in fact, on the Trade Republic application it is possible to invest in 2,000 ETFs and 2,500 equity savings plans.

Savings plans starting from € 1

Furthermore, all savings plans are free and can be activated even starting from a minimum amount of only one euro and this, after the launch of the fractional shares, represents another important step forward for Trade Republic “in the objective of democratize wealth”.

“Activating a savings plan, then investing constant amounts of money on a regular basis, is the best way to build a position, because by doing so you can mediate the entry price and therefore reduce the risk,” he comments Emanuele Agueci, Country Manager Italy & Baltics per Trade Republic. From this point of view, “whoever adopts this strategy also gains peace of mind, without having to continually look for the best time to enter or exit the market”.

New thematic investments

Trade Republic has launched Thematic Investments, a new series of investment products that allow you to invest simply, securely and economically in entire themes and megatrends such as artificial intelligence or sustainability. “With our first investment products, we respond to one of the main wishes of our clients, which is to invest their money in themes they understand and believe in,” he comments Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic“.

Wide offer

In addition to savings plans in ETFs and shares, Trade Republic also offers the possibility to trade whole and fractional shares, ETFs, derivatives and cryptocurrencies through a single product that is easy to use and with the reliability of a regulated financial institution, active in 17 European countries.