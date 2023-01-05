Starting today, the Trade Republic broker pays its clients an interest of 2% per annum on uninvested cash within the account, for both new and existing clients.

With the increase in rates by the European Central Bank, which reversed a multi-year trend of negative rates, the interest generated by savings has become attractive again. Trade Republic is the first broker to seize the opportunity to pay interest on all of its clients’ uninvested cash balances.

Unlike other financial institutions, the duration of the offer is not limited and interest rates will apply until further notice. Interest is calculated in real time in the app and credited monthly. The offer applies to cash up to €50,000. Client funds are protected up to €100,000 by the interbank deposit protection fund (FITD).

“With gross annual interest of 2%, we are passing on the benefits of the new macroeconomic environment with high interest rates directly to our clients. Every small investor can now directly and easily benefit from current rates,” says Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic. “Exactly four years ago, we were among the first operators in Europe to introduce commission-free investing. We are now taking another major step forward in the mission of making wealth generation possible for all. Today Trade Republic is the first place to save and invest your money”.