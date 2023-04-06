PR/Business Insider

Scalable Capital and Trade Republic are among the most popular online brokers in Germany. We compared the two services. There is no clear winner here. Both providers are suitable for investing – for different investors. Scalable Capital’s paid Prime Broker is perfect for active users who want to trade frequently. Trade Republic’s free broker, on the other hand, is better for people who trade less often and prefer to invest in savings plans instead. In addition, all customers benefit from the increased interest on credit balances. With Scalable, this only affects people who have booked the most expensive broker. Here you can open a depot at Scalable Capital* and Click here to open a depot at Trade Republic*.

Online brokers have democratized investing. More people than ever have gained access to securities trading, resulting in a real boom. Among the most popular online brokers in Germany Scalable Capital* and Trade Republic*. But which of the two providers should investors choose? We compared the two brokers with each other.

Comparison: Scalable Capital versus Trade Republic

For our broker comparison, we looked at the following things, among others:

Selection of securities and trading venues

Cost

Membership Models

Interest charges

Security

What you about Scalable Capital* and Trade Republic* should you know before opening a depot with either service?

Scalable Capital vs. Trade Republic at a glance

Scalable Capital Trade Republic Annual costs: 0.00 Euros / 35.88 Euros / 59.88 Euros 0,00 Euro Cost per Order: Maximum EUR 3.99 (depending on broker, order volume and trading venue) 1,00 Euro Minimum order: 0,00 Euro 0,01 Euro Number of ETFs: 2000+ 2000+ Number of stocks: 7000+ 7000+ Number of savings plans: 2000+ 4900 Minimum rate per month: 1,00 Euro 1,00 Euro Costs for savings plans: 0,00 Euro 0,00 Euro Bank: Baader Bank AG Trade Republic Bank GmbH Trading places: Gettex, Xetra LS Exchange Trading Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (depending on trading venue) 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m

Selection of stocks, ETFs, savings plans and trading venues at Scalable Capital and Trade Republic

As well as Scalable Capital* as well as Trade Republic* offer a large selection of stocks. The number of stocks, ETFs and derivatives that can be traded is comparable. There are also a variety of savings plans. With Scalable Capital you can also invest in fundswhich is not possible with Trade Republic. On the other hand, Trade Republic has significantly more cryptocurrencies. In a direct comparison, there is a tie here.

Scalable Capital Trade Republic Shares: 7000+ 7000+ ETF: 2000+ 2000+ Fonds: 3000+ n/a savings plans: 2000+ 4900 Crypto: 13 50 Derivatives: 375.000 300.000

The following trading places are available

Scalable Capital Trade Republic Gettex LS Exchange Xetra

Investors can Scalable Capital on trading days between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m trade. There are differences between the two trading venues. Trading on Xetra is only possible on trading days between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. At Trade Republic, shares and ETFs can also only be traded on trading days between 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Derivatives are traded between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Scalable Capital vs. Trade Republic: The costs of the two brokers

A little more obvious are the differences between the two brokers in terms of their costs. Scalable Capital* hat different membership models, that determine the cost of trades. You are either for free (with one of the paid memberships) or cost between 0.99 euros and 3.99 euros – depending on order volume and trading venue. In contrast, the membership at Trade Republic* for free. Instead, one falls per trade Flat rate over 1.00 euros at. This is a bit clearer than the competitor. Both brokers have it no minimum order.

deposits into savings plans are with both Scalable Capital and Trade Republic for free. Die The minimum savings rate is EUR 1.00. Both brokers may also incur additional costs. However, this only applies to services that most investors will rarely if ever use on a daily basis. Therefore, these additional costs can be neglected.

Scalable Capital Trade Republic Depot management: EUR 0.00 for Free Broker EUR 35.88 per year for Prime Broker EUR 4.99 per month for Prime Plus Broker free of charge Order fee: EUR 0.00, EUR 0.99 or EUR 3.99 (depending on broker, order volume and trading venue) 1.00 euros flat rate Minimum order: 0,00 Euro 0,01 Euro Minimum savings rate: 1,00 Euro 1,00 Euro Execution of savings plan: 0,00 Euro 0,00 Euro Additional costs: EUR 25.00 for registration at the Annual General Meeting EUR 25.00 for placing an order by post EUR 25.00 for registering for the Annual General Meeting EUR 2.00 for registering registered shares

Membership models at Scalable Capital and Trade Republic

As already mentioned, offers Scalable Capital* three different membership models: the free one Free Brokerthe Prime Broker for 35.88 euros per year and the Prime Plus Broker for 4.99 euros per month. That’s the biggest difference Trade Republic*, where there is only one possible membership. While the costs at Trade Republic are more transparent due to the uniform membership, the different models at Scalable Capital offer advantages – especially for people who want to make a lot of trades. Very active users can therefore benefit from the two prime brokers. The free broker, on the other hand, is suitable for people who only want to pay into savings plans or who rarely make their own trades. The same goes for Trade Republic. However, since the flat rate of EUR 1.00 per trade is quite low, Trade Republic could also be the right choice for more active investors.

Scalable Capital Trade Republic free free broker free membership Prime Broker for EUR 35.88 per year Prime Plus Broker for EUR 4.99 per month

Trade Republic or Scalable Capital: Which broker pays the better interest?

In early 2023, both brokers raised interest rates. First has Trade Republic* announces its users in the future 2.0 percent interest on up to 50,000.00 euros credit to be paid into their account. Then has Scalable Capital* trailed. Investors even get here 2.3 percent on up to 100,000.00 euros credit. However, there is a but: This is how Scalable Capital pays the interest only to users of the paid Prime Plus Broker out of. In this respect, it is only worthwhile for people who want to use the Prime Plus Broker anyway, because they trade frequently, for example. Trade Republic is therefore better suited for regular interest saving without securities trading.

Scalable Capital Trade Republic 2.3 percent interest on credit balances up to EUR 100,000.00 (only in Prime Plus Broker, which is subject to a fee) 2.0 percent interest on credit balances up to EUR 50,000.00

Security: This is how deposits are protected with Scalable Capital and Trade Republic

Security plays an important role in investing. Luckily meet Scalable Capital* and also Trade Republic* all common security standards. That means you are subject to statutory deposit insurance up to 100,000.00 euros. In addition, they will monitored by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).. Scalable Capital is also protected by the deposit insurance fund of the Association of German Banks.

Scalable Capital Trade Republic Statutory deposit insurance up to EUR 100,000.00 Statutory deposit insurance up to EUR 100,000.00 Supervision by BaFin Supervision by BaFin Protection by the deposit protection fund of the BdB

Scalable Capital vs. Trade Republic: Conclusion for comparison

Which broker is better? There is no clear winner in our comparison. Scalable Capital* and Trade Republic* are both good brokerswhich are not unjustly popular. Instead, we would recommend Scalable Capital and Trade Republic to different investors. The prime broker of Scalable Capital is suitable for very active userswho want to make a lot of trades. However, a monthly membership fee is due for this, which is worth it after just a few trades. Trade Republic, on the other hand, is perfect for passive users who trade less often and prefer to invest in savings plans. You also benefit from 2.0 percent interest on account balances. Irrespective of this, both providers are a good choice.

Risk Notice: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

