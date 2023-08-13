Trade unions see the state’s ability to act in danger

“The wave of retirements of the baby boomer generation is already noticeable,” said Florian Köbler, chairman of the German tax union, of the “Bild am Sonntag”. “It will get much worse from 2028.”

According to Köbler, one problem is “unattractive working conditions in ailing offices with moderate pay”. Standard market salaries are needed to increase the number of tax officials. “Without sufficient tax revenue, the state threatens to lose its ability to act,” he warned. According to the tax union, every second person in the tax offices will retire by 2035, and by 2030 there will be a shortage of 40,000 civil servants.

unions to warn before incapacity of the state

The chairman of the prison union, René Müller, also warns: “If the situation continues to deteriorate, we will no longer be able to do our state duties justice.”

“Politicians watched for many years as the workforce aged, now they are surprised that tens of thousands of colleagues are going to retire,” said the head of the German police union, Rainer Wendt. According to the union, around 50,000 additional police positions would have to be filled.

Teachers’ Association sees “hardest time ahead of us”

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, Honorary President of the German Teachers’ Association, believes that it will take two decades for the situation in schools to ease. “I’m afraid that even if politicians take strong countermeasures, we still have the hardest time ahead of us,” he said. ?At the schools, around 40,000 positions cannot currently be filled.