Traders eye Brazilian bean harvest, speculators bearish on CBOT wheat provider FX678

Traders are closely watching the ongoing Brazilian bean harvest as speculators remain bearish on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat, despite strong demand from China and the U.S. government’s higher-than-expected estimate of Brazilian production.

Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday from the four-month high they reached last week, with the main wheat contract on the CBOT dropping 1.23% to 624 cents per bushel. This comes despite a surge in demand from China, which exceeded last year’s record and reached its highest level in years.

The sale of up to 1.12 million tons of U.S. soft red wheat to China triggered a short covering that sent prices up 15% over eight consecutive sessions. However, even after abandoning many bearish bets, speculators and funds still hold the largest net short position in history.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its 2023/24 wheat ending stocks forecast to 659 million bushels and global wheat ending stocks forecasts to 258.2 million tons in its monthly report, both of which were lower than analysts’ expectations.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture raised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to a record high, with wheat production at 22.2 million tons, barley production at 5.8 million tons, and corn production at 30.1 million tons.

In terms of other crops, the CBOT soybean continuous contract rose 0.33% to 1,308.3 cents per bushel, and the corn continuous contract fell 0.31% to 484 cents per bushel. The USDA lowered its forecast for Brazil’s soybean production in the next season by 2 million tons to 161 million tons.

Grain traders are keeping a close eye on Brazil’s harvest, as it is the world‘s largest soybean supplier and U.S. stockpiles are tight. For corn, the USDA forecast Brazil’s production at 129 million tons, the same as its November forecast and higher than analysts’ expectations.

Overall, traders are keeping a close watch on Brazil’s bean harvest and the continued bearish outlook for CBOT wheat, despite strong demand from China and ongoing global production estimates.

